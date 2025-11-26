ESET to Showcase Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions at Black Hat MEA 2025

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESET , a global leader in digital security, announced its participation in Black Hat MEA 2025, taking place from 2–4 December at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center, Malham. The company is exhibiting at Booth H1.U100, where it is engaging with enterprise customers, channel partners, and security professionals from across the region.ESET’s presence at the event reflects its continued commitment to strengthening cybersecurity resilience across Saudi Arabia as organizations accelerate digital transformation, cloud modernization, and data-driven growth. With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated and disruptive, ESET is showcasing its latest advancements in threat intelligence, endpoint protection, extended detection and response (XDR), and managed security services—solutions designed to help enterprises stay ahead of evolving risks.Ilias Tsapsidis, Sales Director for Middle East, Greece, Cyprus & Malta at ESET, said that Black Hat MEA offers a strategic opportunity to engage directly with customers and partners while addressing the increasing need for robust cyber defense. “Saudi Arabia is experiencing rapid digitalization across sectors, and this is driving demand for deeper visibility, faster response, and stronger protection. Our goal at Black Hat MEA is to demonstrate how ESET solutions can empower enterprises to defend their infrastructures with confidence,” he said.Throughout the event, ESET representatives are conducting technical sessions, live demonstrations, and expert discussions focused on modern threat trends, identity protection, ransomware defense, and the role of artificial intelligence in modern cybersecurity. The company is also engaging with partners and resellers to explore new growth opportunities and strengthen collaboration in the Saudi market.Visitors to Booth H1.U100 can meet ESET’s regional team, experience solution demos, and gain insights on how organizations can build proactive and intelligence-led cybersecurity strategies tailored to the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.About ESETESETprovides cutting-edge cybersecurity to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown—securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit ESET Middle East or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook & X.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.