Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen

On October 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen.

Both sides highlighted the significance of agreements reached during Washington Peace Summit initiated by the US President Donald J. Trump. They reaffirmed readiness to work for further strengthening of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia underscored the benefits of transport communications in the region, discussed current progress of infrastructural development in the territory of Azerbaijan and TRIPP project in the territory of Armenia, exchanging views about the implementation of Washington Declaration.

In this regard, the sides welcomed the decision adopted unanimously on the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process and its related structures.

Both sides highlighted the importance of further implementing Confidence-Building Measures and agreed to continue their contacts.