AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- **FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE**Parth Shah, innovator and founder of **Smatter LLP** and **StraviQ Ltd**, today announced that the launch of his highly anticipated book, *The Origin of Invention: The Real-Life Journey of Parth Shah Part I,* will be postponed by two years. Originally scheduled for **October 3, 2025**, the book is now slated for release in **October 2027**.## **Reason for Postponement*** Parth Shah is integrating **critical insights from ongoing research** on **hardware integration**, **secure computational environments**, and advanced encryption systems, which form the foundation of his groundbreaking work.* Parth Shah is documenting his contributions to foundational AI engine architecture, including offline dictionary memory systems, grammar processors, interlingua-based multilingual frameworks, and Unicode-based mappings. These concepts were originally filed in **2018–2019 under Application No. 201821044323 / CBR No. 25583/22558** [PARTH RAJESH SHAH]. While some modern Generative AI engines have incorporated aspects of these architectures, a **settlement framework is currently being prepared** to address unauthorized usage.* The delay allows for a **comprehensive record of prior suppression and misinformation** related to his inventions, highlighting systematic efforts to block commercialization and recognition of his work from 2018 onward.“We are postponing the launch to incorporate advanced measures, including SmatterDocumentFingerprint, to ensure that the content is fully accurate, verifiable, and protected against unauthorized duplication,” said Parth Shah.---## **Media Contact**Parth ShahFounder – Smatter LLP / StraviQ Ltd📧 Email: parth.shah@smatter.app🔗 LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/parth-shah-smatter

