SmartTray Unveils the X7 Enviseo™ – Redefining In-Flight Luxury and Functionality

SmartTray X7 Enviseo

The SmartTray X7 represents the pinnacle of in-flight luxury, combining sophisticated ergonomics with timeless craftsmanship.” — Nick D Pajic

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmartTrayInternational LLC (SmartTray), a pioneer in personal electronic device (PED) holders integration for aviation, ground and marine transportation, proudly introduces its most advanced product to date: the SmartTray X7 Enviseo™, a modern and sophisticated telescoping PED holder designed exclusively for business and commercial aviation cabins.Crafted from aerospace-grade materials with precision engineering, the X7 Enviseo™ transforms the travelers experience by offering a seamless, hands-free way to use smartphones and tablets onboard. Its ergonomic and eye-catching design positions personal electronic devices perfectly at eye level—minimizing arm and neck fatigue—while elevating the overall aesthetics of the cabin.“The SmartTray X7 represents the pinnacle of in-flight luxury, combining sophisticated ergonomics with timeless craftsmanship,” said Nick Pajic, CEO of SmartTray International. “It’s the perfect harmony of form, function, and finesse—designed for today’s discerning travelers.”Engineered for easy retrofit into existing cabin furnishings, the X7 delivers cutting-edge functionality without compromising interior design. Whether for VIP charter, business jets, or commercial business and first-class seating, the X7 is the ultimate upgrade in passenger comfort and convenience.SmartTray will unveil the X7 Enviseo™ at NBAA-BACE 2025, October 14–16 in Las Vegas, Booth #547. Attendees are invited to experience firsthand how SmartTray is setting a new standard in cabin design and comfort. To schedule a private demonstration, email info@thesmarttray.com.About SmartTrayInternational LLCSmartTray International LLC is a global leader for proprietary PED holders in passenger seats and tray tables. SmartTray’ intuitive, patent-protected platforms enhance the onboard entertainment experience through ergonomic, hands-free device use. SmartTray collaborates with commercial and charter airlines, OEMs, MROs, airframers, IFE/IFC providers, and authorized FAA and EASA Part 145 Repair Stations worldwide to deliver elegant solutions for aerospace, rail, bus, marine, and automotive travel. The company holds 20 granted patents across the U.S. and Europe and is privately held.For media inquiries, partnerships, or licensing opportunities, contact:📧 info@thesmarttray.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.