Kakao AI Campus by LMNT Company Wins Gold in A' Graphics Industry Awards

LMNT Company's Innovative Brand Design for Kakao AI Campus Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced LMNT Company as a winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category for their exceptional work titled "Kakao AI Campus." This award celebrates the most innovative and impactful designs within the graphic design industry, acknowledging the skill and vision of their creators.The Kakao AI Campus brand design by LMNT Company showcases the potential for graphic design to create meaningful connections between companies and their communities. By developing a comprehensive brand experience that aligns with Kakao's ESG principles and fosters collaboration with local groups, this design demonstrates the practical benefits of innovative graphic design for various stakeholders.LMNT Company's award-winning design for Kakao AI Campus features a fresh, multi-dimensional visual system that resonates with younger generations while breaking away from conventional corporate aesthetics. The design incorporates over 50 stylish icon assets and morphing motion graphics, creating a cohesive experience across visuals, illustrations, and signage. The innovative use of traditional universal design icons within key visuals exemplifies the Exformation design approach.This recognition from the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award serves as motivation for LMNT Company to continue pushing the boundaries of graphic design. The success of the Kakao AI Campus project may inspire future designs that prioritize community engagement and ESG principles, potentially influencing industry standards and practices.Kakao AI Campus was designed by Creative Director Choe Jangsoon, BX Directors Noh Jihoon and Han Hyungmin, BX Designers Hwang Euiseong and Na Hyunjoo, BX Strategists Kim Joeun and Ghimb Yerim, BX Designers Choi Sangcheol, Kim Sehyeon, and Hong Sungmin, along with the talented team at LMNT Company.Interested parties may learn more at:About LMNT CompanyLMNT Company is a semiotic branding partner based in Seoul, Republic of Korea. Their vision is to be the most fascinating business humanist, innovating brand elements to spread ideas that inspire and promote well-being. LMNT Company focuses on the essential components of a brand, enabling it to evolve and effectively engage with consumers in a meaningful way.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a significant achievement, recognizing designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, skill, and impact within the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. Winners are selected based on criteria such as visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, originality, and strategic approach. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, and academics. Receiving the Golden A' Design Award is a testament to a design's ability to advance the field and inspire future trends.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The award is organized across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The rigorous evaluation process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design, inspiring and driving forward a cycle of innovation and advancement.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://graphicsdesignawards.com

