From Robotic Transplants to Digital Twins: KFSHRC Showcases AI Leadership in London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) reinforced its global leadership in AI-driven healthcare at the AI in Health Summit in London. Dr. Björn Zoëga, CEO of KFSHRC Riyadh, joined a fireside chat on “Democratizing Healthcare with AI Systems.”Dr. Zoëga emphasized that while AI can expand access and improve care, “technology alone will not improve or democratize health outcomes; it is the integration of systems, people, and trust that ensures patients benefit, regardless of their background or where they live.” He stressed the importance of robust regulation, data oversight, and community-focused solutions to build trust.He also highlighted AI’s often-overlooked role in hospital operations, from streamlining patient flow to predicting demand and cutting costs: “The administrative impact is one of the most powerful levers for expanding access and ensuring sustainable healthcare systems.”KFSHRC has pioneered AI in healthcare through its Center for Healthcare Intelligence, the world’s first fully robotic heart and liver transplants, and large-scale adoption of AI tools in diagnostics and precision medicine. Its Capacity Command Center has delivered more than 170,000 interventions since 2021, significantly reducing wait times, while its Academic & Training Affairs division invests in equipping clinicians with applied AI skills.KFSHRC has been ranked #1 in MENA and #15 globally among Academic Medical Centers for two consecutive years and recognized by Brand Finance as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East. It is also featured in Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025 and World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025.

