KFSHRC Signs Four Agreements at Global Health Exhibition 2025 to Expand Access to Specialized Care

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) CEO, Dr. Majid Alfayyadh, has signed a cooperation agreement with the Center for National Health Insurance (CNHI) to establish a joint framework for delivering specialized care to patients who would otherwise be referred abroad. The agreement aims to enhance the patient experience, improve the efficiency of public spending, strengthen financial sustainability, enable health innovation, and build local capabilities.The agreement was signed at KFSHRC’s pavilion at the Global Health Exhibition 2025, which opened today at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham. Mr. Yasser Al-Qhaidan, CNHI Chief Executive Officer, signed the cooperation agreement in the presence of leaders from both organizations.KFSHRC also signed an agreement with U.S. biotechnology company Kure Cells to cooperate on the clinical development and local manufacturing of ultra-fast CAR-T cell therapies, accelerating access to treatment in the Kingdom, reducing dependence on overseas centers, and reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a regional hub for cell and gene therapy development and manufacturing.In addition, KFSHRC signed a memorandum of understanding with Zimmer Biomet to build a strategic cooperation framework for applying and advancing robotic surgical systems and AI technologies in clinical practice, along with a cooperation agreement to deliver hands-on training programs on the safe, professional use of advanced surgical devices, raising clinical competencies and promoting knowledge transfer in precision surgery.To further strengthen the cardiac-care ecosystem, KFSHRC signed a memorandum of understanding with Medtronic to support the sustainability of advanced cardiac catheterization services, enhancing operational efficiency and bolstering the hospital’s position as a global leader in cardiac care.Collectively, these agreements underscore KFSHRC’s active role at Global Health Exhibition 2025, combining a robust scientific presence in specialized sessions with an interactive pavilion showcasing the latest innovations and services, and reflect its commitment to strategic partnerships that drive efficient, sustainable care in support of the Health Sector Transformation Program under Saudi Vision 2030.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

