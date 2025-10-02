Screen-Free Electric Vehicles: Amazon AWS and Olympian Motors to Pilot AI Cockpits in New York

The AI-Cockpit by Amazon AWS and Olympian Motors AI Cockpit Logo - Amazon AWS - Olympian Motors Partnership

Amazon AWS and Olympian Motors join forces to bring screen-free AI cockpits to electric vehicles, starting with the Model O1 in New York

With AWS, we are fundamentally redefining the future of car cockpits, anticipating driver needs and providing seamless, context-aware assistance without screens, tablets or distractions.” — Eren Canarslan

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olympian Motors, a next-generation electric vehicle and technology company recognized for its art-deco and naturalist design philosophy, today announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to co-develop the AI-Cockpit for its flagship electric vehicle, the Model O1 AWS’s advanced AI and cloud infrastructure will power Olympian’s proprietary Olympus vehicle operating system (Olympus OS), creating a cockpit that is human-first, intuitive, and free from the screen-heavy designs dominating today’s vehicles. The AI-Cockpit restores focus to the road, delivering a simple, natural, and distraction-free driving experience.This partnership marks a break from the industry’s obsession with oversized touchscreens and cluttered dashboards. While companies like Tesla and BYD consolidate controls into large displays, Olympian’s approach removes screens altogether and places the driver at the center of the experience, not screens, per Bloomberg “Olympian Motors is delivering next-level driving experience rooted in simplicity and nature” said Eren Canarslan, CEO of Olympian Motors. “With AWS, we are fundamentally redefining the future of car cockpits, anticipating driver needs and providing seamless, context-aware assistance without screens, tablets or distractions.”Key Principles of the AI-Cockpit1. Human-first interactions: Voice, context, and intent over menus and touchscreens.2. Purposeful minimalism: Only essential functions remain, eliminating unnecessary controls and displays.From Screen-Obsessed to Screen-Free: Olympian and AWS Transform the EV ExperienceThe Olympian-AWS AI-Cockpit runs on Olympian’s AI-native vehicle architecture with real-time data streaming and distributed computing. It leverages Amazon Bedrock’s generative AI, including Claude 3.5 Sonnet, for natural, multi-turn conversations. Integrated with Olympus OS and vehicle APIs, it provides contextual awareness of driver intent, vehicle health, and environment. This builds on the company’s prior work with NVIDIA to integrate advanced AI into its platform and foundational AI-native vehicle OS.“The future of automotive AI is proactive, context-aware intelligence,” said Bikash Pokharel, Head of Machine Learning at Olympian Motors. “AWS is enabling Olympian to develop a co-pilot that learns from the driver, adapts to each journey, and fades into the background so the driver can enjoy the ride.”Key Technical Features of the AI-Cockpit1. Generative AI Dialogue: Claude 3.5 Sonnet via Amazon Bedrock enables sophisticated, natural conversations.2. Real-Time Data Integration: Continuous monitoring of vehicle health, including battery state-of-charge, tire pressure, and available range.3. Context-Aware Assistance: Adapts to driving conditions, suggesting charging stops, routes, or proactive maintenance.4. Robust Security and Privacy: Distributed zonal computing and AWS data infrastructure ensure customer data ownership and protection.2026 Pilot: Olympian, AWS Bring AI-Cockpit to New York and California- Pilot Testing: First AWS-powered cockpits in Olympian Model O1 units in Q2 2026.- AR Cockpit Expansion: Future integration of an augmented-reality windshield for heads-up navigation and vehicle data without screens.- Pilot Locations: Brooklyn, New York, and Orange County, California.-----About Olympian Motors:Olympian Motors is a next-gen electric vehicle company based in Brooklyn, NY. The company is manufacturing art-deco electric vehicles on a simple, modular vehicle architecture and transforming the way vehicles are designed, engineered and experienced. To learn more about Olympian Motors, visit olympianmotors.comBryan Becker, bryan.becker@olympianmotors.com, Olympian Motors PR-----About AWSSince 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 120 Availability Zones within 38 geographic regions, with announced plans for 10 more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Chile, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com

AI Cockpits by Amazon AWS and Olympian Motors

