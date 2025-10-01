Office of the Governor – News Release – Leadership Transition at Budget and Finance
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
LEADERSHIP TRANSITION AT BUDGET AND FINANCE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
October 1, 2025
HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green today announced that Director Luis Salaveria will be stepping down from his role as director of Budget and Finance, effective October 31, 2025.
“During this challenging economic environment, Luis’ efforts helped keep Hawai‘i on a path toward recovery and resilience and helped the administration achieve several key milestones,” said Governor Green.
Under Governor Green’s and Director Salaveria’s leadership, the state of Hawai‘i secured unprecedented investments to address housing and homelessness and expanded access to healthcare in rural areas, while balancing the state budget and directing critical resources toward Maui’s recovery efforts.
Salaveria has over 30 years of experience in the public and private sector working on budget and policy issues. He previously served in the Ige Administration as the Director of the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism; and in the Abercrombie Administration as Deputy Director of Budget and Finance.
Deputy Finance Director Sabrina Nasir will serve as Acting Director effective November 1, 2025. She has been deputy director for three years and among other career accomplishments, served as Budget Chief for the Senate Ways and Means Committee. Nasir earned her Ph.D. from the University of California in demographic and social analysis and is an Omidyar Fellow.
“Sabrina has demonstrated excellent leadership skills and is a critical player in executing the administration’s bold vision for Hawai‘i’s future,” Governor Green said. “We are grateful to have continuity in B&F as we move into the new year.”
# # #
Media Contacts:
Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Office: 808-586-0120
Email: [email protected]
Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.