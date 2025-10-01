Office of the Governor – News Release – Leadership Transition at Budget and Finance

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

LEADERSHIP TRANSITION AT BUDGET AND FINANCE

October 1, 2025

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green today announced that Director Luis Salaveria will be stepping down from his role as director of Budget and Finance, effective October 31, 2025.

“During this challenging economic environment, Luis’ efforts helped keep Hawai‘i on a path toward recovery and resilience and helped the administration achieve several key milestones,” said Governor Green.

Under Governor Green’s and Director Salaveria’s leadership, the state of Hawai‘i secured unprecedented investments to address housing and homelessness and expanded access to healthcare in rural areas, while balancing the state budget and directing critical resources toward Maui’s recovery efforts.

Salaveria has over 30 years of experience in the public and private sector working on budget and policy issues. He previously served in the Ige Administration as the Director of the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism; and in the Abercrombie Administration as Deputy Director of Budget and Finance.

Deputy Finance Director Sabrina Nasir will serve as Acting Director effective November 1, 2025. She has been deputy director for three years and among other career accomplishments, served as Budget Chief for the Senate Ways and Means Committee. Nasir earned her Ph.D. from the University of California in demographic and social analysis and is an Omidyar Fellow.

“Sabrina has demonstrated excellent leadership skills and is a critical player in executing the administration’s bold vision for Hawai‘i’s future,” Governor Green said. “We are grateful to have continuity in B&F as we move into the new year.”

