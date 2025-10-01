Maine DACF Opens Applications for $3.5 Million in PFAS Research Grants

MAINE, October 1 - Back to current news.

October 1, 2025

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) announced today that the Fund to Address PFAS Contamination (PFAS Fund) is accepting research proposals for $3.5 million in Major Grants and Targeted Grants for the study of PFAS in agriculture.

This is the second round of research grant funding offered by the PFAS Fund to support research to help Maine farmers determine their best options for maintaining and enhancing viability despite the presence of PFAS on their property.

Three million has been set aside for Major Grants that will fund multiple projects valued between $100,000 and $500,000 over two years. The priority research topics are:

PFAS in Agricultural Settings: Water, Soil, and Plant Studies

PFAS in Agricultural Settings: Animals and Animal Product Studies

Understanding and Managing PFAS in On-Farm Agricultural Settings and Products

Another $500,000 has been allocated for Targeted Grants that will fund projects valued up to $100,000 over 18 months. Targeted Grant proposals should focus on research questions specified within the Request for Applications (RFA). The research questions address topics such as management of waste products (e.g., manure) on a farm, safe sources of food for hogs, effective communication strategies, and the extent of PFAS accumulation in pollinators.

U.S.-based public and private institutions of higher education, public and private nonprofit institutions and organizations, state and local governments, and Tribal governments are eligible to apply. All applicants are encouraged to collaborate with Maine-based producers, agricultural service providers, and/or institutions.

An information session will be held online on October 16, 2025. Mandatory pre-proposals are due November 10, 2025, and full proposals must be received by February 13, 2026. The full Request for Applications can be found at the PFAS Fund Research webpage. Questions can be submitted to PFASFund.DACF@maine.gov.

"These new grant opportunities will augment the PFAS Fund's support for cutting edge research," said PFAS Fund Director Beth Valentine. In the spring of 2025, the PFAS Fund announced the award of seven grants that will deepen our understanding of how PFAS move through agricultural systems and identify better ways for farms to manage and minimize risks. This second round of funding will extend our understanding of which crops can be safely grown in PFAS-impacted soil and techniques for eliminating PFAS from livestock and animal products. This information will enable farmers in Maine and around the country to maintain their operations and protect the safety of the food system.

The $60 million PFAS Fund was established by Governor Mills with bipartisan legislative support to provide impacted farmers with financial assistance, purchase contaminated farmland from willing sellers, accelerate research to help inform on-farm management decisions, and support health-related initiatives.

Further information about DACFs PFAS response and assistance programs can be found online at maine.gov/dacf/ag/pfas/.