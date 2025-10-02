INFORMATION SECURITY INDUSTRY LEADER LAUNCHES BESPOKE CONSULTING FIRM FOR DEFENSE INDUSTRIAL BASE SMEs

Logo for Hornback Strategic Services LLC

Hornback Strategic Services LLC announces its official launch today at the start of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

Information security strategy and management is NOT a “one-size-fits-all" endeavor. Organizations require solutions that fit their specific needs and meet them where they are.” — Andrew Hornback, CEO and Founder, Hornback Strategic Services LLC

HAWTHORNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hornback Strategic Services LLC (HSS) proudly announced its official launch today at the start of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Founded by Andrew Hornback , HSS was created to address the needs of the Defense Industrial Base’s small- and medium-sized enterprises to achieve their regulatory, compliance and information security (IS) business objectives.Specializing in strategic, world-class IS and mission assurance leadership, HSS’ expertise includes Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), NIST-centered Risk and Gap Assessment Methodologies, bespoke information security/technology (IS/IT) strategy design and management, enterprise-grade mission assurance planning and testing, and incident response, disaster recovery and business continuity program design.HSS is set apart from its competition for its agility, responsiveness and commitment to national security. Much of this is due to CEO and Founder Andrew Hornback’s diverse background and forward-thinking mindset after 30-plus years in the industry. It enables HSS to deliver strategic innovation and leadership that emphasizes a holistic and tailored approach.“Information security strategy and management is NOT a “one-size-fits-all" endeavor. Organizations require solutions that fit their specific needs and meet them where they are,” said Hornback, CEO and Founder, Hornback Strategic Services LLC. “We begin every client relationship by listening closely. For us, the more that we can learn about your business, your operations, your drivers, your success criteria and your concerns, the better we can provide leadership and assistance to your organization.”For more information about Hornback Strategic Services LLC and its consulting services, please visit www.hornback.us or email contact@hornback.us.About Hornback Strategic Services LLCHornback Strategic Services LLC is a U.S.-based firm that provides consulting solutions in strategic planning, information security and mission assurance leadership. The company is committed to delivering tailored strategies to help clients achieve their business objectives and enhance their information security posture. HSS is a registered small business enterprise (SBE) in the State of New Jersey. For more information, visit www.hornback.us or find us on social media, including:LinkedInHornback Strategic Services LLC ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/hornback-strategic-services-llc/ Andrew Hornback ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrewhornback/ TwitterAndrew Hornback ( https://www.twitter.com/achornback

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.