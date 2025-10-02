Robotimize Expands Geriatric Care and Pain Management Through Introduction of Advanced Therapeutic Solutions

Product and clinical specialist, Audrey from Robotimize Group conducting the user trial training of the SuperTrac system to Ms. Sashira and Mdm. Sarkuna from Sentral Vista Physio & Rehab. Advanced automated traction technology combining therapeutic precision with patient comfort—featuring heated cervical support, adaptive leg stabilization, and gentle positioning that makes spinal pain treatment more accessible for elderly patients. Product and clinical specialist, Audrey Richard from Robotimize Group training on the operating procedure of the SuperTrac system to Ms. Sashira and Mdm. Sarkuna from Sentral Vista Physio & Rehab. VivantePlexus™ integrates seamlessly with clinical workflows, empowering therapists to personalize treatment and helping patients track measurable progress throughout rehabilitation. ACE™ connects labs to clinics—uniting researchers, engineers, and clinicians to translate breakthrough rehab tech into everyday practice.

Robotimize brings Minato's SuperTrac to Sentral Vista Physio & Rehab in KL, advancing geriatric pain management through automated dual-mode traction technology.

Geriatric care demands precision, comfort, and efficiency. SuperTrac demonstrates how automation can enhance therapeutic outcomes while meeting elderly patients' unique needs.” — Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO of Robotimize Group

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading intelligent neurorehabilitation technology provider Robotimize Group continues to strengthen Malaysia's geriatric care capabilities through strategic deployment of advanced rehabilitation solutions at Sentral Vista Physio & Rehab in Kuala Lumpur. This deployment involved a user trial, giving Malaysian physiotherapists direct experience with automated spinal traction technology designed for elderly patients and chronic pain management.This user trial reinforces Robotimize's mission to advocate for more pathways to comprehensive solutions that enhance patient outcomes, particularly for Malaysia's rapidly aging population where geriatric care and pain management represent increasingly urgent healthcare priorities. Through the ACE™ (Alliance for Collaborative Excellence) partnership model, Robotimize continues to bring best-in-class specialized technologies to regional healthcare providers, ensuring clinicians have access to evidence-based tools that address diverse patient needs across the rehabilitation continuum.Addressing Malaysia's Geriatric Care and Pain Management ChallengesMalaysia faces demographic realities common throughout Southeast Asia: a rapidly aging population with growing prevalence of chronic musculoskeletal conditions, degenerative spinal disorders, and age-related mobility impairments. Traditional manual traction therapy, while clinically effective, presents significant challenges including inconsistent force application, high physical demands on therapists, extended setup times, and limited capacity to serve multiple patients efficiently.The SuperTrac system addresses these challenges through intelligent automation that maintains therapeutic precision while dramatically improving clinical efficiency. For geriatric patients who often require gentle, sustained traction protocols with careful monitoring, the system's automated controls and posture stabilization features provide both safety and comfort—critical factors in encouraging treatment adherence among elderly populations."Geriatric care demands precision, comfort, and efficiency. SuperTrac demonstrates how automation can enhance therapeutic outcomes while meeting elderly patients' unique needs," said Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO of Robotimize Group.Revolutionary Traction Technology: Engineering Excellence for Clinical EfficiencyThe SuperTrac dual-mode traction unit represents a significant advancement in automated rehabilitation technology, specifically engineered to address the clinical, operational, and patient comfort requirements of modern geriatric and pain management practice:Dual-Mode Independent Systems: Separate power systems and load sensors for lumbar and cervical traction enable precise, simultaneous treatment protocols while intelligent detection prevents unsafe operation when incorrect attachments are detected—critical safety features for geriatric patients with multiple spinal conditions.Automated Posture Optimization: The integrated Ottoman system automatically adjusts to patient height, ensuring optimal traction angles based on current scientific methodology. Combined with the soft air-pressure leg hold function that adapts to individual patient anatomy through sensor control, the system maintains stable treatment postures throughout extended therapy sessions—particularly important for elderly patients who may struggle with positional stability.Heated Cervical Support: Built-in heating elements in the cervical pad provide therapeutic warmth that enhances muscle relaxation and patient comfort during treatment—a feature especially valued by geriatric patients with chronic neck pain and muscle tension.Streamlined Clinical Workflow: By reducing setup processes from four steps to two and incorporating automatic belt winding with three adjustable force levels, the SuperTrac dramatically decreases clinician burden and setup time. This efficiency gain enables therapists to serve more patients effectively while reducing physical strain and repetitive motion injuries among clinical staff.Space-Efficient Design: The compact footprint addresses a critical challenge for urban clinics in high-density areas like Kuala Lumpur's Brickfields district, where maximizing treatment capacity within limited space directly impacts service accessibility and financial sustainability."The future of geriatric rehabilitation lies in technologies that amplify clinical expertise while creating comfortable, dignified therapeutic experiences—the SuperTrac deployment demonstrates how strategic partnerships bring these capabilities to regional healthcare providers." — Zen Koh, Strategic Advisor, RobotimizeStrategic Partnership and Clinical Training ExcellenceThe training initiative at Sentral Vista Physio & Rehab exemplifies Robotimize's comprehensive approach to technology deployment—extending far beyond equipment delivery to encompass hands-on clinical training, protocol development, and ongoing support that ensures optimal therapeutic outcomes.Sentral Vista Physio & Rehab's strategic location in Menara Sentral Vista, directly connected to Kuala Lumpur's integrated transport hub at KL Sentral, positions the clinic as an accessible destination for elderly patients from across the metropolitan area. This connectivity is particularly significant for geriatric populations who rely on public transportation and benefit from healthcare facilities in well-connected, easily navigable locations.The comprehensive training program covered patient assessment protocols for traction therapy candidacy, contraindications specific to geriatric populations, optimal parameter selection for various spinal conditions, progressive treatment protocols for chronic pain management, safety monitoring and emergency procedures, and integration with existing physiotherapy treatment plans.The VivantePlexus™ Framework: Global Benchmarks in Rehabilitation CareThe SuperTrac deployment represents a practical implementation of the broader VivantePlexus™ framework established through the landmark MOU between MotusAcademy , Minato Medical Science, and Robotimize. This framework envisions a globally scalable model that integrates cutting-edge technologies, evidence-based practices, and international accreditation to set new benchmarks for rehabilitation and geriatric care excellence.As Robotimize serves as the global implementation partner, the company plays a pivotal role in ensuring that advanced rehabilitation technologies reach healthcare providers worldwide, supported by comprehensive training, clinical protocols, and quality assurance systems that maintain consistent standards across diverse healthcare contexts.Addressing Urban Healthcare Access and EfficiencySentral Vista Physio & Rehab's location in the modern Menara Sentral Vista office tower—completed in 2013 with business-friendly infrastructure including high-speed lifts, 24-hour security, and comprehensive parking facilities—exemplifies the evolution of urban healthcare delivery in Malaysia. By situating specialized rehabilitation services within well-connected commercial districts, clinics like Sentral Vista expand access for working professionals and elderly patients alike.The SuperTrac system's space-efficient design and high patient throughput capacity directly support this urban healthcare model, enabling clinics to deliver specialized services within the spatial and operational constraints of commercial office environments.Setting New Standards for Geriatric Rehabilitation ExcellenceThe SuperTrac deployment at Sentral Vista Physio & Rehab demonstrates how strategic technology partnerships can advance geriatric care capabilities while supporting clinical efficiency and sustainable healthcare delivery. By combining Minato Medical Science's engineering excellence with Robotimize's comprehensive implementation approach, this initiative establishes new benchmarks for how specialized technologies can serve Malaysia's aging population."The SuperTrac training at Sentral Vista Physio & Rehab proves that the future of geriatric rehabilitation lies in technologies that enhance both patient comfort and clinical efficiency. Through the VivantePlexus™ framework and ACE™ partnerships, we're creating pathways to comprehensive care that serve elderly patients with the dignity, precision, and compassion they deserve," concluded Kerry Guo.As Malaysia's population continues to age, Robotimize's commitment to bringing advanced geriatric care technologies to regional healthcare providers ensures that elderly patients have access to evidence-based, comfortable, and effective rehabilitation solutions that support independence and quality of life throughout their later years.About Sentral Vista Physio & RehabSentral Vista Physio & Rehab is a specialized physiotherapy clinic located in Menara Sentral Vista, Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur. The clinic provides expert physiotherapy and rehabilitation services focused on helping clients recover from injuries, manage pain, and improve overall mobility through personalized treatment approaches. Strategically situated near KL Sentral, Malaysia's largest integrated transport hub, the clinic offers convenient access for patients across the Kuala Lumpur metropolitan area.About Minato Medical Science Co., Ltd.Minato Medical Science is a pioneer in elderly care and rehabilitation solutions, specializing in advanced therapeutic equipment designed to enhance patient outcomes while improving clinical workflow efficiency. The company's SuperTrac dual-mode traction system represents decades of engineering excellence focused on precision pain management and geriatric care applications.About MotusAcademyMotusAcademy is a leading international organization dedicated to advancing rehabilitation practice through education, professional certification, and evidence-based innovation in rehabilitation robotics and neurotechnologies. Through global partnerships and accreditation programs, MotusAcademy works to establish new benchmarks for rehabilitation excellence worldwide.About Robotimize GroupRobotimize Group is a next-generation health technology company headquartered in Singapore, specialising in intelligent rehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies. Its AI-enabled platforms support motor, cognitive, and neurological recovery across hospital, home, and telerehabilitation environments. With regional hubs in Malaysia and Europe and a fast-growing international partner network, Robotimize is redefining how recovery is delivered—making it more personal, adaptive, and accessible. For more information, visit: www.robotimize.tech

