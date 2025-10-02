ThaoMee Xiong, Executive Director of Coalition of Asian American Leaders, Named a 2025 NACD Directorship 100™ Honoree

NACD Logo

ThaoMee Xiong, Executive Director of Coalition of Asian American Leaders (CAAL), Named a 2025 NACD Directorship 100™ Honoree in the Governance Category.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coalition of Asian American Leaders (CAAL) today announced that ThaoMee Xiong has been named a 2025 NACD Directorship 100™ honoree in the category of Governance.Presented annually by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the NACD Directorship 100 Awards honor the most influential leaders in corporate governance. Each honoree is recognized for demonstrating excellence in the boardroom and advancing governance practices through innovation, integrity and courage.As Executive Director of the Coalition of Asian American Leaders (CAAL), ThaoMee Xiong has advanced governance practices by embedding equity, accountability and shared leadership into Minnesota’s civic and nonprofit sectors. She drafted and secured passage of the Invest in Asian American Women Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses bill, bringing the first state investment of its kind to Minnesota. She also spearheaded the creation of the CAAL Ignite Fund, a community-centered philanthropic initiative that designed a culturally responsive grantmaking process and resourced 20 Asian American–led organizations. With experience spanning civic, nonprofit, and global institutions, ThaoMee consistently demonstrates informed judgment, strategic vision, and integrity—building durable governance infrastructure that ensures long-term impact and inclusive representation.“ThaoMee has shown how governance rooted in equity and accountability can transform institutions. She consistently builds partnerships that foster shared leadership models to sustain long-term impact for organizations and communities she serves. Her recognition as an NACD Directorship 100 honoree affirms what we at CAAL have long known: ThaoMee is setting a new standard for governance in Minnesota and beyond,” Coalition of Asian American Leaders (CAAL) Board Chair, Nicole Dailo Jison said.The 2025 NACD Directorship 100 Awards Gala will be held Dec. 11 in New York City.The black-tie event will celebrate six distinct honors:- B. Kenneth West Lifetime Achievement Award- Public Company Director of the Year- Private Company Director of the Year- Nonprofit Director of the Year- NACD Directorship 100: Directors- NACD Directorship 100: Governance Professionals“These honorees exemplify leadership excellence, making a lasting impact on the boardroom and beyond,” Gleason said. “We look forward to celebrating their achievements at our upcoming gala, where they will be recognized for their commitment to advancing governance and driving progress.”This year’s honorees will also be featured in Directorshipmagazine’s annual coverage of the Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance.For more information on the NACD Directorship 100 Awards and this year’s honorees, click here About the Coalition of Asian American Leaders (CAAL):Founded in 2013, CAAL is a cross-sector network of Asian American leaders working to advance equity, justice, and prosperity for Minnesota’s Asian American community. Through advocacy, leadership development, narrative change, and direct investment, CAAL builds power with and for those most often excluded from institutional decision-making.About NACDThe National Association of Corporate Directors(NACD) is the leading member organization for corporate directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network and maximize their potential. For more than 47 years, NACD has helped boards and the business community elevate their performance and create long-term value. Our leadership continues to raise standards of excellence and advance board effectiveness at thousands of member companies.NACD’s value insights, professional development events and resources, such as the NACD Directors Summit™ and the NACD Directorship Certificationprogram, support boards in navigating complex challenges. With a growing network of more than 24,000 members across more than 20 Chapters, boards are better equipped to make well-informed decisions on the critical, strategic issues facing their businesses today. Learn more at www.nacdonline.org.NACD Media ContactShannon Bernauersbernauer@nacdonline.org(571) 367-3688CAAL Media Contact

