Jay Jones’ Memoir A Bilagáana Boy among the Navajo Wins Three National Non-Fiction Awards

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Jones’ memoir A Bilagáana Boy among the Navajo has earned widespread acclaim winning three national non-fiction awards and receiving a Five-Star rating from Reader’s Favorite. Celebrated for its raw honesty, evocative storytelling, and cultural depth, the book is being hailed as one of the year’s most impactful works of literary non-fiction.

Since its May 7, 2025 release, the memoir has captivated readers with its vivid prose, emotional depth, and authentic portrayal of a white kid living on the Navajo Indian Reservation in the late 1960s and early 70s.

Award Highlights (2025):

• Independent Author Awards (Literary Global) – Winner, Non-Fiction Southwest

• Independent Author Awards (Literary Global) – Winner, Young Adult Non-Fiction

• Positive Impact Award (Infinite Generations) – Winner for Non-Fiction

About: A Bilagáana Boy among the Navajo

How did a white kid like me come to live on the Navajo Reservation in the 1960s?

The story begins in 1965, when six-year-old Jay is witness to his mother’s affair and mental breakdown after his father’s lengthy military deployment. After his parents’ divorce, Jay must unwillingly live with his mother and new stepfather, a Bureau of Indian Affairs employee, on the Navajo Reservation in Arizona.

From 1967 to 1971, Jay is a “bilagáana,” the Navajo term for white boy, to his new friends and bullies alike on the reservation. As the chapters unfold, the memoir shifts seamlessly from personal stories about Jay trying to avoid his stepfather’s abuse and pending adoption as he dreams of moving back to live with his single father. Jay escapes to the hills around Window Rock and becomes involved in local activities with his new Navajo friends. His neighbors, the Begay’s, welcome and immerse him in Navajo culture and visits to their elders at their remote Hogan, while the Jackson family teaches Jay to become a real cowboy on a Navajo ranch. As Jay searches for a purpose and attempts to find a path back to his father, he knows that he will have to grow up fast on the reservation.

About the Author

Jay Jones is the author of the book, A Bilagáana Boy among the Navajo, a true story chronicling his four years living as a young boy on the Navajo Indian Reservation in Window Rock, Arizona. Born in Tachikawa, Japan to two Air Force veterans, Jones lived across the United States before joining the Marine Corps at 17 and served four duty stations before receiving an honorable discharge. Over a diverse career spanning hospitality, security, retail, photography, entertainment, finance and more, he earned his degree in Business Management and retired as a Chartered Financial Consultant. He lives at Dove Mountain near Tucson, Arizona.

Author Quote

“This memoir is not just my story, but a glimpse into a unique cultural exchange at a turbulent time in American history,” said Jones. “Winning these awards affirms the importance of telling stories that bridge communities.”

Availability and Where to Buy

A Bilagáana Boy among the Navajo is available for purchase at online retailers such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Bookbaby, and other links on the author's website at https://www.jayjonesauthor.com/ where they can also read the first chapter. Readers can follow Jay for updates, reviews, and events via his social media handles that can be found on his website.

