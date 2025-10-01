Volunteers needed to provide no-cost tax services for the upcoming filing season

IR-2025-98, Oct. 01, 2025

WASHINGTON — The IRS and its community partners are seeking volunteers to support the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs.

VITA and TCE sites are generally available for individuals and families who are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and help populations such as persons with disabilities, limited English speakers, senior citizens and more. For over 50 years, the no-cost tax programs have prepared millions of returns with the help of local volunteers.

Volunteers often range from high school students to retirees. Anyone looking to gain invaluable professional experience while helping their community is encouraged to sign up. Consider the following benefits of becoming a VITA or TCE volunteer:

No experience necessary . The IRS offers free specialized training to volunteers.

. The IRS offers free specialized training to volunteers. Flexible hours and locations . VITA/TCE sites are located nationwide and offer both in-person and virtual opportunities. Hours are generally available at night and on weekends.

. VITA/TCE sites are located nationwide and offer both in-person and virtual opportunities. Hours are generally available at night and on weekends. Variety of volunteer roles . Available volunteer positions are not limited to tax preparation and can include greeters, marketing specialists, IT troubleshooters and more.

. Available volunteer positions are not limited to tax preparation and can include greeters, marketing specialists, IT troubleshooters and more. Tax professionals can earn CPE credits. The VITA/TCE program is approved to provide IRS CPE credits for: Enrollled Agents (EA) Non-credentialed tax preparers California Tax Education Council (CTEC) and Registered Tax Preparers (CRTP)

The VITA/TCE program is approved to provide IRS CPE credits for: Making a difference. Help underserved communities across the country fulfill their tax obligation and save money.

The IRS encourages interested individuals to sign up from October through January to volunteer at a local VITA/TCE site this filing season. Interested volunteers who sign up after January will have their information kept on file for the next filing season. Those who signed up within the last two months do not need to sign up again unless their contact information has changed.

To learn more about becoming a VITA/TCE volunteer, visit IRS.gov/volunteers or sign up today using the VITA/TCE Volunteer and Partner Sign Up. Approximately 14 days after signing up, the IRS will provide a list of available local VITA/TCE sites and an invitation to a virtual orientation.