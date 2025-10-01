House Bill 1492 Printer's Number 2353
PENNSYLVANIA, October 1 - House Bill 1492
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
SIEGEL, WAXMAN, KHAN, HILL-EVANS, POWELL, RIVERA, McNEILL, M. JONES, CEPHAS, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, SANCHEZ
Short Title
An Act amending the act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69, No.20), known as The Landlord and Tenant Act of 1951, providing for use of criminal records to screen tenants; imposing duties on the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission; and imposing penalties.
Memo Subject
Fair Future Act Pennsylvania
Actions
|1746
|Referred to HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT, May 21, 2025
|2353
|Reported as amended, Sept. 29, 2025
|First consideration, Sept. 29, 2025
|Laid on the table, Sept. 29, 2025
|Removed from table, Oct. 1, 2025
