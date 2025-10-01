Submit Release
House Bill 1492 Printer's Number 2353

PENNSYLVANIA, October 1 - House Bill 1492

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

SIEGEL, WAXMAN, KHAN, HILL-EVANS, POWELL, RIVERA, McNEILL, M. JONES, CEPHAS, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, SANCHEZ

Short Title

An Act amending the act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69, No.20), known as The Landlord and Tenant Act of 1951, providing for use of criminal records to screen tenants; imposing duties on the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject

Fair Future Act Pennsylvania

Actions

1746 Referred to HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT, May 21, 2025
2353 Reported as amended, Sept. 29, 2025
First consideration, Sept. 29, 2025
Laid on the table, Sept. 29, 2025
Removed from table, Oct. 1, 2025

