Tres Piedras Primitive Shooting Range to close for maintenance Oct. 13

Range will also close on first Wednesday of January, April, July and October

TRES PIEDRAS, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish will close its Tres Piedras Primitive Shooting Range at sunrise Oct. 13 for maintenance, with the range reopening at sunrise Oct. 14.

Public access will be completely restricted during the closure. The closure will allow contractors to safely perform maintenance and clean up trash and debris on the shooting range.

The Department will also close the range, located three miles east of Tres Piedras off of U.S. Highway 64, on the first Wednesday of January, April, July and October for maintenance. Other closures may occur as needed for repairs. The range is otherwise open every day from sunrise to sunset. The public is asked to refer to signage when entering the property to determine whether it is open or closed, or to contact Shooting Program Coordinator Cody Johnston at Cody.Johnston@dgf.nm.gov or 505-412-7785 with any questions. More details regarding shooting ranges can be found on the Department’s website.

The Department reminds the public to recreate responsibly; pack out all shooting trash, including shell casings and targets; and not to shoot at glass or other items not designed to be shot at on the range.