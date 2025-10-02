CEREMONY HONORING THE YELLOW FLAG MOVEMENT

From 1948 to 1975, the Yellow Flag with three red stripes represented a sovereign Vietnam committed to liberty and self-determination. After April 30, 1975, the flag remains a powerful symbol of Vietnamese diaspora communities. It represents anti-communist sentiment.

From 1948 to 1975, the Yellow Flag represented a sovereign Vietnam committed to freedom and human rights, in stark contrast to the current communist regime.

WESTMINSTER, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Religious dignitaries and political organizations of the Vietnamese diaspora will hold a solemn ceremony to launch The Movement to Honor the Yellow Flagat the Vietnamese American War Memorial14180 All American WayWestminster, CA 92684on Sunday, October 5, 2025from 10:00AM to 1:00PMThe Yellow Flag with Three Red Stripes was first adopted on June 2, 1948, when Former Emperor Bảo Đại, together with representatives of political and religious organizations, selected it as the national flag of the State of Vietnam. Following the Geneva Agreement of July 20, 1954, which divided the nation with the North under communist rule, the flag continued to be upheld by the Constituent Assembly of the First Republic, which in 1956 officially designated it as the national flag of the Republic of Vietnam.From 1948 to 1975, the Yellow Flag was the recognized national flag of an independent, sovereign state with its own government, armed forces, diplomacy, and international legitimacy. It remains today the symbol of a free Vietnam in stark contrast to the communist regime that now governs the country.This ceremony is convened to remind the international community that Vietnam once had a free, democratic, and independent country—a legacy which continues to inspire the struggle for human rights and liberty. The organizers affirm that the Yellow Flag represents not only history but also the future hope of democracy for Vietnam.The ceremony will be led by:Most Venerable Thích Minh Tuyên Reverend Nguyễn Hữu Lễ Most Venerable Thích Huyền Việtand seven political organizations (listed by alphabetical orders):Assembly For Democracy in Vietnam Đai Viet Nationalist Party Humanistic Socialist PartyVietnam Democracy Federation Vietnam Human Rights NetworkThe Movement of The Vietnamese Laity in Diaspora Vietnamese Nationalist PartyHead of the Organizing Committee: Mr. Phan Thanh Châu, Tel: (714)588-5903Press Contact: Mr. Cao Thái Hải, Tel: (206)390-0048

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.