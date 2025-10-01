Opinion | Some clarity on impact of justice reforms

Last week, the Committee on Revision of the Penal Code and California Policy Lab published a report looking at the recidivism rates of people resentenced under some of the state’s major criminal justice reforms. The three-year conviction rate for all prisoners released in fiscal year 2018–19 was about 42%, the rate for people released through Prop. 36 was about 25%, with most of those being for misdemeanors.

