Great Minds Think Data Launches New Series: AI Innovators in Government

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Minds Think Data , the podcast exploring how data is transforming industries and communities, today announced the launch of a new series: AI Innovators in Government. Hosted by Maury Blackman , the series highlights leaders who are using artificial intelligence to reimagine government and deliver smarter, more effective public services.The debut episode features Gavin Baum-Blake, CEO and co-founder of CityDetect, a company revolutionizing how local governments manage neighborhood health and code enforcement. Founded in 2021, CityDetect uses AI and computer vision to give cities a real-time view of their built environment. By equipping municipal fleet vehicles with cameras, the company’s PASS AI™ technology captures and analyzes images, transforming them into structured, geotagged, and timestamped data.This actionable intelligence allows governments to identify issues like graffiti, overgrown lawns, debris, and unsafe housing conditions without relying on manual inspections or vague 311 complaints. With verifiable, data-backed reports, cities can prioritize resources, reduce duplicate complaints, and measure neighborhood health over time.In the episode, Gavin shared CityDetect’s collaborative approach: “We’re always happy to have conversations to learn about your municipality, to hear what challenges you’re facing, and to know what you want to see us implement before you’re ready to take a risk on us. We’re all ears all the time.”CityDetect’s impact is already being felt. In Stockton, California, city staff reported that what once took six months of inspections now takes just one week with CityDetect. Other municipalities, including Lancaster, Cathedral City, and Prescott Valley, have cited increased coverage, faster detection of violations, and better insight into affordable housing needs.“This series is about spotlighting the people who are actually making government smarter with AI,” said Maury Blackman, host of Great Minds Think Data. “CityDetect is a perfect example of how AI and data can transform civic life, empowering governments to move from reactive guesswork to proactive, data-driven strategy.”Future episodes of AI Innovators in Government will feature city managers, technologists, and entrepreneurs who are pioneering new ways to apply AI in public service, from compliance and infrastructure to neighborhood revitalization.The first episode of AI Innovators in Government is now available on all major podcast platforms under Great Minds Think Data.About Great Minds Think DataGreat Minds Think Data is a podcast hosted by Maury Blackman that explores how data and technology are transforming industries, governments, and communities. The new series AI Innovators in Government highlights the people and ideas reimagining public service through artificial intelligence.

