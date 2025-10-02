Lumin Health Expands Access to Ketamine Therapy and Spravato for Depression with Third Location in Woburn, MA

The Waiting Room at Lumin Health Woburn

New Woburn clinic expands access and effective ketamine and FDA-approved Spravato® treatments for depression across Greater Boston.

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumin Health , a psychiatrist-led provider of advanced treatments for depression and related conditions, today announced the opening of its third location, located at 300 Trade Center, Suite 3400, Woburn, Massachusetts , now taking referrals and seeing patients. With existing locations in Newton and Cambridge, this new site expands access to patients across Greater Boston who are seeking safe, effective, evidence-based alternatives to traditional antidepressants.Lumin Health delivers bespoke, state-of-the-art ketamine therapy and FDA-approved Spravato(esketamine) treatment, both of which represent significant advances in the care of treatment-resistant depression. Unlike conventional medications that may take weeks to work, ketamine and Spravato can provide relief within days for some patients.Lumin Health’s model of care prioritizes:• FDA-approved Spravatotherapy – administered in a REMS-certified clinic, supervised by trained clinicians, and covered by most major insurers.• Evidence-based ketamine treatment – including off-label routes, offered in carefully monitored medical settings with personalized dosing.• Comprehensive patient safety protocols – including thorough screening, supervised sessions, and recovery monitoring to ensure both medical and emotional well-being.Changing the Cost Curve in Mental Health CareUnlike many ketamine centers, where patients may pay $500–$800 per session out of pocket, Lumin Health is in-network with most major insurers. This allows the majority of patients to pay as little as a $25 co-pay, removing a significant barrier to care and helping expand access to advanced treatments across communities.Patient-Centered, Five-Star CareLumin Health has consistently received 5-star patient reviews, with many describing not only relief from depression but also a sense of being deeply cared for. Patients frequently highlight the professionalism, compassion, and expertise of the clinical team.Academic Expertise and Human TouchEach site is staffed by psychiatrists affiliated with schools like Harvard Medical School and Tufts Medical School, alongside a dedicated team of mental health experts including psychiatric nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, and social workers. The approach blends cutting-edge neuroscience with whole-person care, supporting not only symptom reduction but longer-term healing.“Every day we meet patients who have tried multiple medications without relief,” said Dr. Benjamin Yudkoff, MD, MA , Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder. “By bringing Lumin Health to Woburn, we offer a trusted space where patients can access treatments that are not only innovative and evidence-based, but also financially accessible.”About Lumin HealthLumin Health is a Massachusetts-based network of mental health centers specializing in ketamine therapy and Spravato treatment for depression, anxiety, PTSD, and related conditions. Led by Harvard-trained physicians, Lumin Health combines medical rigor with compassionate care to create safe, evidence-based pathways toward recovery. With sites in Newton, Cambridge, and now Woburn, Lumin Health is committed to expanding access to advanced psychiatric treatments across Greater Boston.

