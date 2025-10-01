NDDPI, Partners Honored for Military Readiness Program

From left: Gov. Kelly Armstrong, State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, Lt. Gov. Michelle Strinden, and North Dakota Department of Public Instruction Assessment Director Stanley Schauer.

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction, in partnership with the North Dakota Center for Distance Education and the North Dakota National Guard, received the Prairie Pheasant Flush Award at the Governor’s Public Service Awards on Monday, Sept. 29.

The award recognizes the state’s launch of the nation’s first fully operational, comprehensive military readiness program, an initiative designed to better prepare students for life after graduation, particularly those pursuing a career in the military.

The program was developed in response to data showing that too few students were meeting the military portion of the Choice Ready framework. Drawing inspiration from a military preparation model in another state, the DPI team and its partners developed a North Dakota-specific solution.

Key milestones include:

Development of a rigorous, relevant curriculum aligned with military pathways

Passing of legislation aligning the program with state scholarship requirements

Legislative approval for a dedicated National Guard liaison

In just two months, two of the five planned courses have launched, with more than 50 students already enrolled and actively pursuing National Guard service pathways.

A unique feature of the program is the integration of National Guard recruiters as embedded learning coaches. These coaches support students throughout their coursework, creating an early and supportive pipeline into military service.