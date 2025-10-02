Chubby Dog Nation® Makes Its Canine Health App Free for All Pet Owners

Vet tech of 30 years and Chubby Dog Nation Founder, Jenny Glasgow (and her pups)

Founder and vet tech of 30 years, Jenny Glasgow, believes every chubby pup deserves a chance at a healthier, happier life.

We’re building a nation of healthy dogs,” Glasgow adds. “And this is just the beginning.” — Jenny Glasgow

CHARLESTON, SC, SC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chubby Dog Nation® , the easy-to-use pet health app created by veterinary technician and founder Jenny Glasgow, has officially made its mobile app completely free for all users. Formerly offered with a free trial and monthly subscription fee of $4.99, the app now provides full access to its core features at no cost—marking a major step forward in the fight against pet obesity.“We believe no dog should miss out on getting healthier because of cost,” said Glasgow, who brings more than 30 years of veterinary experience to the mission. “Removing the price tag means removing the barrier.”The Chubby Dog NationApp now offers the following features at no charge:- Automatic weight tracking with progress charts- Customizable daily reminders for meals and physical activity- Gram-to-calorie feeding calculator- Emergency vet contact storage- Access to Chapter 1 of the Chubby Dog NationCompanion WorkbookThese tools empower pet owners to build daily routines that support safe and sustainable weight loss for their dogs—one meal, one walk, and one reminder at a time.Premium Options Still AvailableWhile the core app is now free, users seeking more advanced tools—such as vet appointment tracking, custom medication reminders, and downloadable monthly health reports—can access them through Chubby Dog Nation’s sister app, Healthy Dog Nation, which remains available at the standard subscription rate.Spreading the MissionChubby Dog Nationinvites pet parents, shelters, and veterinary professionals to help spread the word about the app’s new free model and join the growing community of users who are committed to improving the lives of their pets. “We’re building a nation of healthy dogs,” Glasgow adds. “And this is just the beginning.”About Chubby Dog NationFounded by Jenny Glasgow, a licensed veterinary technician, Chubby Dog Nationis a wellness tool dedicated to helping overweight dogs achieve healthier lives through simple, daily habits. The app provides tools, education, and community support to pet owners, rescue organizations, and veterinarians across the country.Download the app via the App Store or Google Play For more information, visit www.chubbydognation.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.