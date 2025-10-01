Loco Lion Brewery Grand Opening October 4, Bringing British-Inspired Craft Beer and Countryside Views to Loudoun County

HILLSBORO, VA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loco Lion Brewery, Loudoun County's newest farm brewery and winery, will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at its 26-acre hilltop location at 36577 Heskett Lane in Hillsboro. The brewery adds a distinctive British-American craft beer experience to Loudoun's thriving brewery cluster while offering breathtaking views of the western Loudoun countryside.

The grand opening celebration from noon to 9pm will feature live music, tastings of Loco Lion’s 10 rotating craft beers, and prize giveaways including appetizers and merchandise. The dog-friendly brewery welcomes families and four-legged friends to explore both indoor and outdoor seating areas.

"We're thrilled to finally open our doors and share our vision of a true countryside escape with the Loudoun community," said Laura Starego, co-owner of Loco Lion Brewery. "We've created more than just a brewery – we've built a gathering place where neighbors can connect over exceptional craft beer while enjoying some of the best views in the county."

"Bringing authentic British brewing traditions to Virginia has been a dream of mine," added Nigel Rourke, co-owner and England native. "Combined with locally-sourced ingredients and our head brewer's American craft innovation, we're offering something truly unique to the area – a perfect blend of Old World charm and New World creativity."

The brewery's distinctive name weaves together multiple stories: "Loco" represents both Loudoun County and the Spanish word for "crazy," while "Lion" honors three connections – two African lion siblings, Jezebel and Justin, who lived in Loudoun in the early 1980s and found their final resting place on the property; England's Three Lions crest (reflecting Rourke's English heritage); and Penn State's Nittany Lion (Starego's alma mater).

Loco Lion features a 10-barrel brewing system. The brewery offers 12 rotating taps, wine, seltzers, and a British pub-inspired menu featuring locally sourced ingredients. Head Brewer, Jose, formerly of Boston Beer Company, leads the brewing operations, creating unique beers that capture both Loudoun's spirit and the Loco Lion story.

The brewery demonstrates its commitment to sustainability through pollinator-friendly landscaping with native plants, eco-friendly materials and practices, and plans to work toward green brewery certification. The location in historic Hillsboro, a Quaker settlement dating to 1752, provides a scenic backdrop for the modern craft brewery experience.

Beginning October 4, Loco Lion will be open Wednesday through Sunday: Wednesday and Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The brewery is available for private events and will host live entertainment, special events including fundraisers for local charity organizations, and watch parties for Penn State football and English Premier League soccer matches throughout the year.

For more information, visit www.locolion.com or follow @locolion on Facebook and @loco_lion_brewery on Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.