Pa‘akea Road opens October 1

Oct 1, 2025

The HDOT crew and Rep. Kila upon opening of the Paakea Extension, Oct. 1.

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the completion of the Pa‘akea Road Improvements, to provide secondary access for the Wai‘anae Coast between Nānākuli and Māʻiliʻili Beach. Pa‘akea Road, between Lualualei Naval Road and Hakimo Road, will be open for use by the public at 10 a.m. October 1, 2025.

HDOT coordinated with adjacent property and land owners to perform the work needed to bring the road to current standards; which included road resurfacing and reconstruction, as well as upgrading associated safety devices (e.g., guardrails, guardrail end treatments, signage, striping and bridge railings). The cost of the improvements was approximately $2 million.

“Opening the Pa‘akea Road extension took a lot of coordination and communication between the state, City and County of Honolulu, private landowners and the Department of the Navy,” explained Governor Josh Green. “We’re thankful to all the parties involved for their cooperation and support to make this alternative to Farrington Highway in Nānākuli safe and accessible for people to use on a regular basis.”

“For years, Westside residents have endured heavy traffic on our roads, and the reality of having only one route in and out of our communities, which has created serious risks during times of emergency,” said Representative Darius K. Kila (D-44 Honokai Hale, Nānākuli, Mā‘ili). “When I first came into office, I recognized this was one of the community’s top priorities, and I’m grateful to finally see the Pa‘akea Road extension come to fruition, thanks to the collaboration between government, the private sector, and our community. This project brings long-overdue relief for our residents.”

A lane closure to install the permanent bridge railings will be needed when the materials arrive and will be included in our weekly lane closure listing at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/ when scheduled.

