Dr. Timothy Deer Joins WISE S.p.A. Clinical Advisory Board

MILAN, ITALY, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WISE S.p.A., a pioneering medical device company specializing in advanced implantable electrodes for neuromonitoring, neuromodulation, and brain-machine interfacing (BMI), today announced the appointment of Timothy Deer, MD, DABPM, FIPP to its Clinical Advisory Board. Dr. Deer is President and CEO of The Spine & Nerve Centers in Charleston, West Virginia.WISE’s implantable electrodes are developed using the company’s proprietary Supersonic Technology, which integrates stretchable electronic circuits into ultra-thin elastomeric foils. This innovation results in electrodes that are ergonomic, conformable, soft, and extremely thin—ensuring excellent adhesion, minimal invasiveness, and optimal adaptability to neural tissues.The company is currently developing the Heronlead, the first unidirectional multicolumn lead for Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) that can be implanted percutaneously. Designed for the neuromodulation treatment of chronic pain, the Heronlead addresses a condition that affects millions of patients and generates significant costs for both European and U.S. healthcare systems.With his extensive expertise in interventional pain management, as well as his academic role as Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology at West Virginia University, Dr. Deer brings invaluable clinical and institutional insight to WISE. He has served as President Emeritus of the West Virginia Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (WVSIPP), past President of the International Neuromodulation Society (INS), a former board member of the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (ASIPP) and is Chairman of the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience (ASPN).“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Deer to our Clinical Advisory Board,” said Luca Ravagnan, CEO of WISE. “His outstanding expertise, combined with the contributions of our current members, Prof. Konstantin Slavin and Dr. Michael Fishman, creates a unique synergy that will further strengthen WISE’s efforts in advancing pain management.”“WISE’s Heronlead has the potential to transform the way we deliver stimulation for pain and other disorders. This minimally invasive approach could be a true game-changer in neuromodulation,” said Dr. Timothy Deer. “I am excited to collaborate with this team of innovators to advance WISE’s mission of improving patient outcomes through breakthrough technologies.”Dr. Deer is widely recognized for his extensive research, published in leading scientific journals and online resources, covering topics ranging from minimally invasive disc procedures to spinal cord and peripheral nerve stimulation. In addition to his clinical work, he actively advises government bodies on the safe use of pain therapies and on initiatives aimed at expanding patient access to care.

