Message from Acting Chief Justice Sabrina McKenna

On behalf of the entire Judiciary, I thank Chief Justice Recktenwald from the bottom of my heart for his extraordinary leadership over the past fifteen years. His leadership embodied humility, kindness, fairness, compassion, integrity, grace, wisdom, and the Aloha Spirit. Paraphrasing Maya Angelou, people may forget what you said or did, but people will never forget how you made them feel. The Judiciary ʻohana will never forget how Chief Justice Recktenwald’s warmth and kindness made us feel.

Chief Justice Recktenwald brought out the best in everyone—judges, administrators, and judiciary staff—empowering and challenging us to find better ways to serve the public. I firmly believe that the Judiciary was transformed under his leadership. We honor his legacy by upholding the rule of law and ensuring our courts are a place where people can pursue justice.

I am deeply humbled to assume the significant responsibility of serving as Acting Chief Justice of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court. The Judiciary is fortunate to already have in place an outstanding team of administrative and judicial leaders who will continue to carry out our mission to administer justice in an impartial, efficient, and accessible manner in accordance with the law. Together, we remain committed to working alongside community partners to meet the needs of the people we serve. I look forward to working collaboratively with Governor Green and the Executive Branch, Senate President Kouchi, House Speaker Nakamura, and the Legislature, the Bar, and other stakeholders to improve the lives of the people of Hawaiʻi.