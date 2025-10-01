World Heritage Centre joins expert talks on synergies for Biodiversity Framework

The UNESCO World Heritage Centre participated in the Bogis-Bossey Expert Workshop on the Bern Process and the contribution of multilateral environmental agreements (MEAs) to implementing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KM-GBF). The meeting, hosted by UNEP and partners on 27–28 August, brought together experts to strengthen collaboration among MEAs and prepare for the upcoming global review of progress on biodiversity commitments.

The Bern Process, led by UNEP, is an initiative to strengthen cooperation among biodiversity-related conventions and other multilateral environmental agreements to ensure coherent implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. It served as a platform for enhancing cooperation and synergies among biodiversity-related conventions and aimed to ensure that conventions worked together efficiently to achieve the ambitious targets of the KM-GBF. The workshop built on the outcomes of the Bern III Conference (2024) and provided guidance on the future role of the process, including plans for a Bern IV Conference in 2026.

A central focus of the workshop was the global review of collective progress in KM-GBF implementation, which will culminate at COP-17 of the Convention on Biological Diversity. This review will assess achievements and challenges based on national reports and complementary contributions from MEAs.

The World Heritage Convention, as a major biodiversity-related treaty, contributes significantly to conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity through its global network of sites, which safeguard ecosystems, species, and cultural landscapes of Outstanding Universal Value. These sites are critical for KM-GBF targets on protected areas, ecosystem restoration, and nature’s contributions to people.

By engaging in this dialogue, the World Heritage Centre underlined the importance of integrated approaches, joint reporting, and showcasing MEA contributions to global biodiversity goals. Its participation reinforced the message that conserving World Heritage properties is not only about preserving heritage, but also about securing biodiversity for future generations.