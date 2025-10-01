Ke Ala Hou, A New Path Forward: October 2025 Governor’s Message

Posted on Oct 1, 2025 in Main

From multistate partnerships to critical expansions, it has been a bountiful month of collaboration.

Our Department of Accounting and General Services opened a new West Hawai‘i District Office, a move central to statewide operations and accessibility. The Department of Taxation carried out a series of tax education workshops across the state and our Department of Transportation celebrated an inaugural internship program that welcomed more than 120 student interns into their offices this summer.

The Department of Human Services and the City and County of Honolulu Department of Community Services collaborated on the opening of a new family assessment center in the Koʻolauloa area.

Hawai‘i has also joined 12 other states in the U.S. Affordable Clean Cars Coalition, a collective effort to sustain America’s transition to clean energy. With the derailment of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we have united with three Western states to establish the West Coast Health Alliance, providing key information to the public on science-based vaccine recommendations.

No matter the season, we are working diligently to ensure the people of Hawai‘i are heard, cared for and provided for to the best of our ability. The remarkable projects coming out of state departments and developing across state lines are the epitome of togetherness.

Now, more than ever, togetherness is what we need.

Mahalo,