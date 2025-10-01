HHFDC Facilitates More Affordable Housing

Posted on Oct 1, 2025 in Main

It’s a busy time for the crew at the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation (HHFDC).

Following the grand opening of the all-new, all-affordable, 302-unit Nāulu rental housing complex in Hālawa across from Pearl Harbor, HHFDCʻs various partners are advancing affordable housing projects on Maui, Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi.

Kaiāulu o Kūkuʻia. Photo courtesy: Goodfellow Brothers

“We’re pleased to be partners with these experienced developers as they work to address the demand for affordable housing options in four unique communities,” said HHFDC Executive Director Dean Minakami.

“We appreciate that Governor Green counts housing — and affordable housing in particular — as one of his administrationʻs biggest priorities. Our agency is here to support that endeavor,” he continued.

Nāulu, formerly known as Hālawa View II, is located across from the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, only a short walking distance from the Hālawa Skyline rail station.

Depending on unit availability, households qualify if they earn no more than 30% to 60% of Area Median Income (AMI) for the Honolulu region, as determined by the U.S. Office of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Nāulu is 25 stories tall and its units range in size from studios to four-bedroom units.

The $168 million project is the largest Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) development in Hawaiʻi in the last 15 years.

Hale Nā Koa ʻO Hanakahi. Photo courtesy: EAH Housing.

At least three other projects are already accepting tenants:

The 92-unit Hale Nā Koa ʻO Hanakahi is located in a series of two-story buildings spread across a 5.6-acre property in Hilo. The EAH Housing project gives priority to seniors (62 and older), U.S. veterans and their spouses.

For more information, visit the property manager website: https://affordablehousinghawaii.com/projects/west-kawili-street-senior-veteran-housing.

Kaiāulu o Kūkuʻia is a 200-unit affordable rental complex on Keawe Street in Lahaina. The complex targets families that earn 60% of AMI or less, as determined by HUD guidelines.

To learn more, go to: https://affordablehousinghawaii.com/projects/kaiaulu-o-kukuia.

Pōhākea and Kōʻula are the latest segments of the Lima Ola Workforce Housing Development master-planned community, the largest affordable housing project ever undertaken by Kauaʻi County. When completed, Lima Ola is expected to add 550 units to the Garden Islandʻs housing stock. It will include both rental units and for-sale units.

EAH Housing is the property manager for the rental units. To learn more, go to: https://www.eahhousing.org/apartments/lima-ola/.