Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Flags Lowered to Half-Staff for Rep. Doug LaMalfa

FLAGS LOWERED TO HALF-STAFF FOR REP. DOUG LAMALFA
January 7, 2026
HONOLULU — At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Josh Green has ordered the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag to be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, all state offices and agencies and all Hawaiʻi National Guard facilities until sunset today, Wednesday, January 7, 2026, in honor of the life and service of U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa of California’s 1st Congressional District.
“Congressman LaMalfa devoted his life to public service and to the people he represented,” Governor Green said. “Lowering the U.S. flag today is a way for our state to join the nation in recognizing his commitment to the country and to the communities he served.”
