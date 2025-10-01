TranslateLive Announces Strategic Partnership with CDW to Expand Integrated Language Access Solutions

TranslateLive partners with CDW to expand ILA, delivering secure real-time translation in 200+ languages to schools and government agencies

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TranslateLive, a leading innovator in real-time language access technology, today announced a strategic partnership with CDW, a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider, to bring its Instant Language Assistant (ILA) platform to more schools, government agencies, and organizations across the U.S.As an official partner within CDW’s solutions portfolio, TranslateLive’s technology is now more accessible to thousands of institutions seeking to bridge language barriers and improve communication with multilingual communities.The ILA platform makes communication simple and secure, delivering real-time translation across more than 200 languages and dialects. Built on a robust and secure AI technology stack, it protects privacy while supporting one-on-one conversations and multiparty discussions where everyone can see, hear, and participate in their own language. Easy for anyone to use, ILA combines the speed and scale of AI translation with seamless integration into existing language access tools — from live interpreters to documents and custom resources — ensuring clear, accurate, and future-ready communication across schools and government organizations.“We’re thrilled to begin working with CDW to expand access to real-time language solutions,” said Peter Hayes, CEO of TranslateLive. “This partnership allows us to empower more schools and government organizations with the tools they need to ensure every student, parent, and community member can participate fully in education and civic life — regardless of the language they speak.”Through CDW’s extensive reach, educators, administrators, and public sector leaders can now more easily procure and deploy ILA with flexible options, running on existing devices or purpose-built hardware, on TranslateLive’s secure cloud or a customer’s own environment. Device-agnostic, cloud-agnostic, and AI engine–agnostic, the platform adapts to any infrastructure, making it simple to deploy quickly while meeting each organization’s unique requirements. This partnership will help extend the reach of TranslateLive’s commitment to accessibility, innovation, and efficiency — ensuring that language access keeps pace with evolving technology and the needs of today’s communities.About TranslateLiveTranslateLive is a leader in real-time, integrated AI-powered language access solutions. Its flagship product, the Instant Language Assistant (ILA), enables instant, multi-directional communication in over 200 languages and dialects across any device or setting. TranslateLive serves K–12 schools, government agencies, nonprofits, and enterprises to ensure that language is never a barrier to learning, service, or connection.

