Dallas-Fort Worth Residents Stacey Magovern and Donna Clark Purchase Dream Vacations Franchise

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vacation Specialist Certification Received After Completing Intensive Training Program

Stacey Magovern and Donna Clark recently completed an intensive training program to become a certified Dream Vacations travel agents in Dallas-Fort Worth. As a result of being part of the nation’s leading home-based travel agent franchise network, Stacey Magovern and Donna Clark has access to the best cruise and land vacation deals and Dream Vacations’ exclusive, elite product and service offerings.

“We believe travel has the power to transform lives. Our mission is to create unforgettable experiences that connect people to new cultures, inspire discovery, and open the world in meaningful ways. We’re excited to continue leading the way in personalized, seamless travel — making every journey as memorable as the destination."

— Stacey Magovern

Consumers can browse Stacey Magovern and Donna Clark new Dream Vacations website, sanddgrandgetaways.com, complete with a live search engine and booking capabilities, or contact them for expert, personalized guidance in planning memorable vacations. S&D Grand Getaways walks clients step-by-step through the entire booking and planning process, from selecting destinations and excursions based on clients’ interests to providing packing lists and enhancing special occasions.

As a Dream Vacations franchise owners, Stacey Magovern and Donna Clark are now part of the World Travel Holdings family of brands, one of the top travel retail networks in the world with incredible buying power with every major cruise line and many tour operators, resulting in exceptional low prices and exclusive offers such as upgrades, discounts and more.

For more information or to book a dream vacation, please call 817-379-4800.

About Dream Vacations

Travel agents with the top-ranked home-based travel agency franchise Dream Vacations have the resources to plan and create seamless vacation experiences for their customers while offering the best value. A member of the International Franchise Association, Dream Vacations is part of World Travel Holdings and has received franchise partner of the year, a top-ranking status, by all the major cruise lines as well as national recognition for its support of military veterans.

Media Contact:

Stacey Magovern or Donna Clark

817-379-4800

smagovern@dreamvacations.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.