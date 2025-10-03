Stay with Me, I Want to Be Alone by UCLA Health Chaplain Educator Keith Wakefield Now Available Worldwide

Available Worldwide A memoir of grief, loss, and the power of presence in life’s most difficult moments

In suffering, what matters most isn’t answers but presence and listening—choosing to connect within the pain of isolation.”
— Keith Wakefield
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UCLA Health chaplain Keith Wakefield, ACPE Certified Educator and Manager of CPE Programs, today released his debut book, Stay with Me, I Want to Be Alone: A Chaplain’s Search for Meaning. Available in paperback and eBook formats, the memoir blends candid storytelling, reflection, and teaching to reveal what chaplains actually do when faced with life, death, and everything in between.
Early praise for the book underscores its depth and emotional impact:

“Wakefield has written a deep, textured description of the role of the hospital chaplain… This impassioned, culturally astute story mosaic made me laugh and cry. The book made me want to become a chaplain!”
— Neil Wenger, MD, MPH, Chair, Ronald Reagan UCLA Ethics Committee

“Readable, relatable, and rich with wisdom… this book is both a compelling reflection and a practical tool. Chaplain educators will find it especially effective for CPE students and continuing education alike.”
— Rev. Gina Harvey, ACPE CE, BCC, Sanford Health

“A disarmingly honest and captivating account of the work of a hospital chaplain… I laughed, I cried, I cared deeply for all involved.”
— Vanessa Able, Founder and Editor of The Dewdrop; Author of Never Mind the Bullocks
Wakefield’s work underscores a mission that extends beyond the book: to cultivate authentic presence, foster resilience, and remind readers that compassion is an everyday choice. Companion journals and an upcoming docuseries on chaplaincy are also in development.

Book Details
Title: Stay with Me, I Want to Be Alone: A Chaplain’s Search for Meaning
Author: Keith Wakefield
Formats: Paperback ($15.99), eBook ($4.99); Audiobook releasing Nov 2025
ISBN: 978-1955051514
Available: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BookBub, and other major retailers

About the Author
Keith Wakefield is an ACPE Certified Educator and Manager of CPE Programs at UCLA Health. He has trained chaplains at Johns Hopkins, Stanford, and UCLA, and speaks internationally on empathic conversations, existential chaplaincy, and the role of humor and humanity in healthcare. He holds Ecclesiastical Endorsement as a Hospital Chaplain and is an Ordained Pastor in the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Wakefield is available for media interviews, podcasts, and speaking engagements.

Daniel Portnoy
Portnoy Media
+1 626-487-9822
About

Portnoy Media helps nonprofits and mission-driven organizations cut through noise and connect with their audiences. Acting as a strategic fixer, we specialize in solving complex communication and fundraising challenges through storytelling, digital strategy, and campaign execution. From major fundraising drives to content creation, video production, and book launches, Portnoy Media partners with organizations to clarify their message, strengthen donor relationships, and achieve measurable impact.

Website

