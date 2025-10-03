Stay with Me, I Want to Be Alone by UCLA Health Chaplain Educator Keith Wakefield Now Available Worldwide

Cover of Stay with Me, I Want to Be Alone: A Chaplain’s Search for Meaning, a memoir by UCLA Health chaplain Keith Wakefield. Keith Wakefield Cover of Stay with Me, I Want to Be Alone: A Chaplain’s Search for Meaning, a memoir by UCLA Health chaplain Keith Wakefield.

Available Worldwide A memoir of grief, loss, and the power of presence in life’s most difficult moments

In suffering, what matters most isn’t answers but presence and listening—choosing to connect within the pain of isolation.” — Keith Wakefield

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UCLA Health chaplain Keith Wakefield , ACPE Certified Educator and Manager of CPE Programs, today released his debut book, Stay with Me, I Want to Be Alone : A Chaplain’s Search for Meaning. Available in paperback and eBook formats, the memoir blends candid storytelling, reflection, and teaching to reveal what chaplains actually do when faced with life, death, and everything in between.Early praise for the book underscores its depth and emotional impact:“Wakefield has written a deep, textured description of the role of the hospital chaplain … This impassioned, culturally astute story mosaic made me laugh and cry. The book made me want to become a chaplain!”— Neil Wenger, MD, MPH, Chair, Ronald Reagan UCLA Ethics Committee“Readable, relatable, and rich with wisdom… this book is both a compelling reflection and a practical tool. Chaplain educators will find it especially effective for CPE students and continuing education alike.”— Rev. Gina Harvey, ACPE CE, BCC, Sanford Health“A disarmingly honest and captivating account of the work of a hospital chaplain… I laughed, I cried, I cared deeply for all involved.”— Vanessa Able, Founder and Editor of The Dewdrop; Author of Never Mind the BullocksWakefield’s work underscores a mission that extends beyond the book: to cultivate authentic presence, foster resilience, and remind readers that compassion is an everyday choice. Companion journals and an upcoming docuseries on chaplaincy are also in development.Book DetailsTitle: Stay with Me, I Want to Be Alone: A Chaplain’s Search for MeaningAuthor: Keith WakefieldFormats: Paperback ($15.99), eBook ($4.99); Audiobook releasing Nov 2025ISBN: 978-1955051514Available: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BookBub, and other major retailersAbout the AuthorKeith Wakefield is an ACPE Certified Educator and Manager of CPE Programs at UCLA Health. He has trained chaplains at Johns Hopkins, Stanford, and UCLA, and speaks internationally on empathic conversations, existential chaplaincy, and the role of humor and humanity in healthcare. He holds Ecclesiastical Endorsement as a Hospital Chaplain and is an Ordained Pastor in the Seventh-day Adventist Church.Wakefield is available for media interviews, podcasts, and speaking engagements.

