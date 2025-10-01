Chapco – Sheet Metal Fabrication – Celebrates Manufacturing Month with ISO 9001:2015 QMS Certification

60 years manufacturing partnerships not just parts Chapco - AMTIVA ISO 9001:2015 Chapco - Precision Metal Fabrication Precision sheet metal parts from Chapco, inc. a proud Connecticut Manufacturer Precision cut - hand finished with skill - sheet metal parts from Chapco, inc. a proud Connecticut Manufacturer

Chapco, Inc., a leader in sheet metal fabrication and manufacturing solutions, announced it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 for its Quality Management Systems.

This certification is more than a milestone for Chapco—it’s a commitment to our customers,” — Brian Weinstein, President & CEO

CHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chapco, Inc., a leader in precision sheet metal fabrication and contract manufacturing solutions since 1964, today announced it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification, the internationally recognized benchmark for Quality Management Systems. As a Connecticut-based manufacturer, serving the Northeast U.S. and beyond, Chapco plays a vital role in mission-critical supply chains across defense, industrial, medical, and commercial sectors.“This certification is more than a milestone for Chapco—it’s a commitment to our customers,” said Brian Weinstein, Chapco’s President & Chief Executive. “It validates our quality management system for consistency, efficiency, and continuous improvement. It reinforces the trust our partners place in us to deliver high-performance sheet metal fabrication on time, on spec., and on budget. We’re proud to be building partnerships—not just parts—for some of the nation’s most demanding defense, medical, commercial, and industrial manufacturers.”“From our skilled production team to our buyers and programming engineers, everyone at Chapco contributed to this success,” said COO, Larry Feinn. “It reflects our 60-year legacy of innovation and ongoing investment in people, processes, and technology to support high-performance sheet metal fabrication.”To achieve certification, Chapco underwent a rigorous audit. Chapco extends its sincere thanks to CONNSTEP for expert guidance in preparing the team, and to AMTIVO for conducting a comprehensive three-day evaluation of our people, processes, and technology—validating the strength of Chapco’s systems and culture.With ISO 9001:2015 certification in place, along with new technology investments and expanded production capacity on the horizon, Chapco is uniquely positioned to strengthen its role as a premier partner for organizations seeking dependable sheet metal fabrication, innovative product engineering, and full-service contract manufacturing solutions.About ChapcoFounded in 1964 and based in Chester, Connecticut, Chapco, Inc. delivers precision sheet metal fabrication, product engineering, and contract manufacturing solutions to customers nationwide. Equipped with advanced machinery, lean manufacturing practices, and a highly skilled workforce, Chapco provides supply chain peace of mind for industries where quality, reliability, and scalability are paramount.

