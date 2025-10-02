UNSEEN Exhibition Shines Light on Untold Stories of North Korean Women

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Witnessed by nearly 5,000 visitors in New York, including human rights advocates, UN General Assembly attendees, New Yorkers, and art lovers, the exhibition was a compelling blend of contemporary art and urgent storytelling.UNSEEN, the first international exhibition dedicated to unveiling the untold stories of North Korean women, closed this past weekend following a powerful week-long run that drew close to 5,000 visitors. Among the attendees was renowned human rights advocate Kerry Kennedy, who joined the crowd in bearing witness to these rarely shared stories of survival, resilience, and creativity.Curated by Dr. Stephanie Seungmin Kim, the show featured works by 14 international artists, UNSEEN brought together paintings, photography, installations, and multimedia works to create an immersive environment for dialogue, empathy, and awareness.UNSEEN was hosted and supported by a consortium of human rights organizations: Amnesty International, Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), International Coalition to Stop Crimes against Humanity in North Korea (ICNK), Hanvoice, International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), and Network for North Korean Democracy and Human Rights (NK Net).At the heart of the exhibition were ten video testimonies from North Korean escapees, including one woman who survived two forced repatriations. Illustrations drawn by escapees also accompanied these testimonies and served as first-hand witness to injustice. A red sweater once worn during an escape and recurring red campaign dots threaded through several artworks, transforming statistics into visual protests, prayers, and acts of survival.UNSEEN was organized by MindMagnet, a next-generation strategic communication agency, bringing together expertise in human rights storytelling, media, and culture in Korea. Campaign identity and exhibition design are by Marina Willer and the team at Pentagram. Communications and publicity support by Hudson Cutler.UNSEEN stands as a reminder that the fight for human dignity continues through art, testimony, and the courage to witness. In conclusion, Dr. Kim said, “This is not just an exhibition—it’s a call to witness, to remember, and to act,”. “These women are not voiceless. We just haven’t been listening.”For more information about UNSEEN’s mission and the artists please visit unseenwomensrights.org

