Detroit Man Pleads Guilty to Robbing and Attempting to Rob Banks and Credit Unions

DETROIT – Dorian Trevor Sykes, 42, of Detroit, Michigan, pleaded guilty today to four counts of bank and credit union robbery and an attempted bank robbery, announced United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon.

Gorgon was joined in the announcement by Reuben C. Coleman, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Detroit Field Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to court documents, between March 6 and 12, 2025, Sykes robbed two credit unions and one bank of over $20,000 and attempted to rob one bank. In the last two incidents, Sykes used a high-end luxury car – rented at over $1,000 per day – which he also used to lead police on a high-speed chase.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 17, 2026. A conviction for bank and credit union robbery or attempted bank robbery carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

This case was investigated by the FBI Macomb County Gang and Violent Crime Task Force, with assistance from Sterling Heights Police Department, Livonia Police Department, Redford Township Police Department, and Lathrup Village Police Department. This case was prosecuted by the Violent and Major Crimes Unit of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.