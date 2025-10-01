U.S. Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow Statement on the Lapse in Congressional Appropriations

United States Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow released the following statement regarding the continuing operations of the Puerto Rico U.S. Attorney’s Office during a lapse in appropriations:

The Department of Justice, including the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico, is comprised of components that have a broad array of national security, law enforcement, criminal justice, and other responsibilities. The Department’s mission is to enforce the law and defend the interests of the United States, to protect the public from all threats - foreign and domestic, to provide federal leadership in preventing crime and prosecuting criminals, including the protection of human life and property, and to ensure the fair and impartial administration of justice for all.

Notwithstanding the lapse in Congressional appropriations, the public safety mission in Puerto Rico will continue to be carried out without interruption. The dedicated and hard working personnel in the U.S. Attorney’s Office and all of our federal law enforcement partner agencies will remain steadfast and will not relent.

