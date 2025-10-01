California Woman Sentenced to Five Years in Federal Prison for Threatening Federal Judge in Northern District of Texas

A California woman was sentenced today to the statutory maximum sentence after pleading guilty to transmitting an interstate threat to a United States District Judge based in the Northern District of Texas, announced Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Nancy E. Larson.

Dolly Patterson admitted in court that on or about April 16, 2023, she knowingly sent a threatening message via an online “Contact Us” form directed at a federal judge in Amarillo. The message, transmitted from California to Texas, read: “Tell that anti-abortion judge he better watch his back . . . for the rest of his life!”

Ms. Patterson acknowledged that she sent the message with the intent that it be perceived as a genuine threat and with knowledge that it would be viewed as such. She further agreed that the communication constituted a true threat to injure another person under federal law.

“The safety of our federal judiciary is paramount,” said Acting United States Attorney Nancy Larson. “Threats of violence to our judges are becoming all too common—whether made online or in person. Such threats are illegal and will be prosecuted.”

The investigation was conducted by the United States Marshals Service.

