Stratix Releases New Report on Mastering Shared Mobile Device Management in Retail

The Right Device Makes All the Difference in Shared-Use Environments

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stratix Corporation, a leading provider of managed mobility services (MMS), has released a new report titled "Mastering Shared Mobile Device Management in Retail," offering expert insights into how retailers can successfully deploy, manage, and scale shared mobile devices to meet rising consumer expectations and operational demands.

The report highlights how shared mobile devices enable seamless omnichannel integration, faster service, mobile point-of-sale (mPOS), clienteling, and more. While this model offers significant cost savings and flexibility, Stratix outlines the potential pitfalls and provides a blueprint for avoiding them.

Read the full paper here.

“Retailers can’t afford to compromise on in-store experience or operational efficiency,” said Ross Homans, Stratix Vice President of Operational Programs. “This paper lays out the best practices for shared device programs that deliver the scalability, security, and ROI retailers need—without the common pain points.”

Key topics covered in the report include:

• The pros and cons of shared devices

• Why device choice matters in shared environments

• How Apple’s ecosystem supports retail at scale

• Best practices for endpoint management and associate training

• Why your managed services partner is critical

"The Apple platform is uniquely suited to the demands of shared device retail environments," said Tony Glinski, Director of Apple Business at Stratix. "From the consistent, intuitive experience of iPhone and iPad to enterprise-grade capabilities through Apple Business Manager, Apple delivers secure, high-performance devices that integrate seamlessly with essential retail applications like POS, inventory management, workforce scheduling, and clienteling."

As an Apple Authorized Reseller and Service Provider, Stratix has deep expertise in deploying and managing Apple devices at scale for Fortune 500 retailers. This enables clients to fully leverage Apple’s ecosystem for operational efficiency, staff productivity, and exceptional customer experiences.

About Stratix:

As a trusted leader in enterprise mobility for over 40 years, Stratix empowers large organizations to thrive in a mobile-first world. We design, deploy, and manage comprehensive mobility programs that deliver nonstop mobility and exceptional end-user experiences. Recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Managed Mobility Services, Stratix is known for its decades-long customer relationships, industry-leading Net Promoter Scores (NPS), and a proven ability to adapt to evolving technologies. For more information, visit www.stratixcorp.com.

