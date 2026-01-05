January 5, 2026 - Attorney General Miyares Calls On Virginia K–12 Schools to Adopt IHRA Definition of Antisemitism to Protect Jewish Students

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, January 5, 2026 For media inquiries only, contact:

Shaun Kenney

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Calls On Virginia K–12 Schools to Adopt IHRA Definition of Antisemitism to Protect Jewish Students

In 2023, Virginia Became First State in America To Formally Adopt the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism, Backed By Strong Bipartisan Support

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today sent a letter to all Virginia K–12 school superintendents and school boards urging them to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of antisemitism into their codes of conduct and discrimination policies.

Although violent crime continued to decline in Virginia in 2024, the Commonwealth saw a 25% increase in reported hate crimes, with crimes involving anti-Jewish bias rising 154.5%, the sharpest increase among all categories tracked by Virginia State Police in their most recent annual crime report.

The IHRA definition states, “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

“Every student in Virginia has the right to learn in an environment free from fear,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “The IHRA definition provides schools with a clear framework to recognize and respond to antisemitic conduct and distinguish protected speech from unlawful discrimination, intimidation, and harassment.”

In the letter, Attorney General Miyares reminds school leaders of their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Virginia Human Rights Act, and Chapter 471 of the Acts of Assembly of 2023, which formally adopted the IHRA definition of antisemitism into Virginia law “as a tool and guide for training, education, recognizing, and combating antisemitic hate crimes or discrimination and for tracking and reporting antisemitic incidents.”

Attorney General Miyares further notes that federal and Virginia law already require schools to address discriminatory hostile environments based on shared ancestry and ethnic characteristics, including Jewish identity, and rely on the IHRA definition as a guide to recognizing when illegal conduct is motivated by antisemitism.

Virginia State Police's most recent annual crime report reveals that religion-based bias crimes increased by approximately 108.3% between 2023 and 2024, reinforcing the need for a clear, consistent framework to identify and address antisemitism in its various forms, including historical stereotypes and contemporary manifestations.

In August, the Office of the Attorney General’s Antisemitism Task Force published a new lesson on antisemitism on Virginia Rules, the Commonwealth’s law-related education program for elementary, middle, and high school students. The lesson explains how Virginia’s antidiscrimination laws protect Jewish Virginians and offers students a primer on Jewish religion, culture, and history.

Following Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 48, the Virginia Secretary of Education issued a model resolution to assist school boards in implementing the definition into their policies. Attorney General Miyares encourages school boards to review and adopt the resolution as part of their ongoing compliance with civil rights laws and their commitment to student safety and wellbeing.

“Pushing back against antisemitism requires clarity, consistency, and courage. We cannot fight something we fail to define. By adopting this resolution, schools can meet their legal obligations while upholding constitutional principles and ensuring equal access to education for every student,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Read the letter here.

# # #