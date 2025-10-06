HCA Launches First-Ever Homeownership Trailblazer Award to Honor Industry Leaders Driving Inclusive Homeownership

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Homeownership Council of America (HCA) officially announces the creation of the Homeownership Trailblazer Award, a first-of-its-kind award with national recognition designed to honor industry leaders who are breaking down barriers to homeownership. The inaugural award winner will be announced during the upcoming Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Annual Conference this fall.

The Trailblazer Award underscores HCA’s mission to expand access to homeownership for low-to-moderate income households, first-time buyers, BIPOC and first-generation buyers, and other underrepresented communities. It is directly aligned with CLIMB (Community Lending Initiatives in Mortgage Banking), HCA’s flagship initiative that celebrates its fifth anniversary this year.

“Homeownership is one of the most powerful tools for building wealth, yet too many households remain locked out. With this award, we are shining a spotlight on the innovators who are reshaping the future of homeownership ” Says Gabe del Rio, CEO of Homeownership Council of America (HCA).

Nominees are nominated by industry HCA partners and its National Advisory Council, with the final honoree chosen by their peers through the National Advisory Council and the Board of Directors..

The award will recognize a leader whose efforts include:
> Delivering innovative mortgage products or programs
> Expanding access for LMI, first-time, BIPOC, and first-generation buyers
> Demonstrating measurable impact and sustainable change

The winner of the inaugural award will be announced during the MBA Annual Conference.

For more information on CLIMB and partnership opportunities, visit: https://homeownershipcouncil.org/5-years-of-climb

