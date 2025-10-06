AeHIN and SNOMED International announce collaboration agreement focused on education and awareness-building

The global language of healthcare

SNOMED announces a collaboration with AeHIN, a digital health advocacy group from South and South-East Asia committed to promoting interoperability.

AeHIN is supporting countries in establishing strong digital health foundations built on Governance, Architecture, People and Program Management, and Standards and Interoperability.” — Dr. Boonchai Kijsanayotin, Chair, AeHIN

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SNOMED International is pleased to announce a collaboration with the Asia eHealth Information Network ( AeHIN ), a group of digital health advocates from South and South-East Asia committed to promoting interoperability for better health.AeHIN, which was founded in 2011, has more than 2,600 members and a presence in 84 countries. Incorporated in Hong Kong, it maintains secretariats in Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur. The organization has supported regional capacity-building efforts, including conferences, general meetings, convergence workshops, certification training, webinars on specialized topics and other activities to enable the development and implementation of members’ national digital health strategies.SNOMED International is the not-for-profit that owns and develops the clinical terminology standard SNOMED CT, which is used by healthcare providers and others globally to facilitate the accurate recording, sharing and analysis of clinical data.Over the years, both organisations have collaborated on SNOMED CT education support for the AeHIN general meeting events across Asia. AeHIN was an exhibitor at SNOMED CT Expo 2024 in South Korea and Expo 2019 in Malaysia, where it showcased its work in promoting digital health interoperability across Asia, shared insights on the Network’s advocacy for global standards such as SNOMED CT, and engaged with representatives from various countries and stakeholders interested in promoting interoperable health information systems.The collaboration commits both parties to educate, promote and guide the safe, accurate and effective exchange of health information to improve healthcare around the world. It enables AeHIN to use SNOMED CT within its Community of Interoperability Labs (COIL) for proof-of-concept use cases, and calls for both organizations to educate Asia-Pacific clinicians, vendors and researchers on SNOMED CT terminology and advocate for its adoption.The MOU grants AeHIN COIL applications to obtain a SNOMED CT Development License to support testing of proof-of-concept use cases, and calls for the provision of representation and guidance on the use of other standards with SNOMED CT for semantic interoperability, and for ongoing awareness-building and communication of both organizations’ mutual principles of health data interoperability.“AeHIN has been working closely with governments and local and international development partners to enhance digital health transformation. We are supporting countries in establishing strong digital health foundations built on Governance, Architecture, People and Program Management, and Standards and Interoperability — the GAPS framework. Through this new partnership with SNOMED International, AeHIN hopes that our Community of Interoperability Labs (COIL) can fully realize the benefits of using terminology services in healthcare applications, paving the way for a more sustainable and interoperable digital health ecosystem across the region,” shared Dr. Boonchai Kijsanayotin, Chair, AeHIN.SNOMED International CEO Don Sweete points to a growing interest in SNOMED CT in the Asia Pacific, evidenced by a number of new SNOMED International Members (Mongolia, the Republic of Korea, and Thailand) over the past few years as countries in the region continue to implement and expand their digital health transformations. He welcomes the establishment of a formal collaboration with AeHIN, noting both organizations’ shared goals to bolster interoperability throughout global health systems. “We look forward to supporting AeHIN’s efforts to build awareness of how SNOMED CT can contribute to interoperability and to educate their members about the key role of clinical terminology in enabling digital health,” he said.Learn more about AeHIN.Learn more about SNOMED CT.Media Inquiries:SNOMED InternationalKelly KuruEmail: comms@snomed.orgAeHINKristin Chloe PascualEmail: secretariat@aehin.net

