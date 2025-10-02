Saya Biologics and Maxigen Biotech Inc announce strategic collaboration to introduce osteoarthritis treatments in Mexico

Alliance aims to democratize access to hyaluronic acid therapies, improving mobility and quality of life for patients in Mexico.

This agreement marks a milestone in our commitment to transform joint health management in Mexico and broaden access to innovative therapies.” — Adrian Garcia, CEO of Saya Bio

MEXICO, MEXICO, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saya Biologics (Saya Bio), a Mexican biopharmaceutical company committed to expanding patient access to innovative, high-quality, and affordable biological treatments, and Maxigen Biotech Inc. , an international company specializing in the development and manufacture of hyaluronic acid-based therapeutic solutions, announced a strategic agreement to launch a portfolio of osteoarthritis products to the Mexican market.Under the terms of the agreement, Saya Bio will be responsible for regulatory registration, commercialization, and distribution of the products within Mexico. Meanwhile, Maxigen Biotech Inc. will manufacture and supply the finished products, leveraging its advanced technology platforms and internationally recognized quality standards.“This collaboration represents a pivotal moment in our journey to revolutionize joint health management in Mexico,” said Adrian Garcia, CEO of Saya Bio. “With 1.5 million people affected by osteoarthritis in Mexico , there’s an urgent need for effective, accessible treatment options. By partnering with Maxigen Biotech Inc., we’re not just bringing products to market – we’re offering hope and mobility to patients who have been limited by joint pain. Their advanced hyaluronic acid formulations align perfectly with our mission to deliver innovative, cost-effective solutions that can significantly improve quality of life.”For her part, Flora Liu, Head of Global Business Center of Maxigen Biotech Inc., expressed great enthusiasm about partnering with Saya Bio to expand the reach of hyaluronic acid solutions in Latin America. “This alliance reflects our shared commitment to providing high-quality products that support mobility, joint health, and better patient outcomes” she said.Osteoarthritis ranks among the most prevalent joint diseases. According to the WHO, approximately 500 million people are affected globally by this condition . As a result, through this joint effort, both companies reinforce their vision of driving innovation and accessibility in joint therapies, contributing to the well-being of thousands of people in Mexico and laying the foundation for further expansion in the region.About Saya BiologicsSaya Biologics is a Mexican biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming access to innovative, high-quality, and affordable biological treatments in Latin America. Focused on addressing the region’s most pressing therapeutic challenges, Saya Biologics is building a robust portfolio of biosimilars and advanced therapies in areas such as oncology, immunology, cardiometabolic diseases and bone health. With strategic investment in place, the company will launch its first commercial products in 2025, followed by as many as 15 more products in 2026. For more information, visit: https://www.saya.bio/ or our LinkedIn profile.About Maxigen Biotech Inc.Maxigen Biotech Inc. specializes in the development and manufacturing of hyaluronic acid-based therapeutic products with applications in orthopedics, aesthetic medicine, and ophthalmology. The company operates globally, with certified manufacturing facilities and strong R&D capabilities. For more information, visit: https://mbi-bio.com/es/ Press Contacts:● Fernando Cornejofernando@neuma.mx● Brenda T. Condebrenda.torres@neuma.mx

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.