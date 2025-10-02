The Bovine Classic Returns to Paso Robles Wine Country October 25, 2025

Cows at the Bovine Classic Start Miles of smiles Skidding into awesome at The Bovine Classic

ATASCADERO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After what can only be described as a controversial ruling by the Cowmittee, The Bovine Classic has reached the acceptance phase of its grieving process. Now humbly accepting the title of "America's 5th-Hardest Cow-Themed Gravel Ride in a California Wine Region That's Not Called Napa or Sonoma," the event returns for its fourth year on October 25, 2025, on track to exceed last year's attendance of 630 riders."Look, we've moved through denial, anger, bargaining, and depression," said Bryan Yates, executive producer and creative director. "The demotion from 4th to 5th hardest honestly feels more authentic to our brand anyway. We're here to celebrate cowmunity, not just competition."Unlike traditional gravel races that focus solely on finish times, The Bovine Classic has always used a timed-segment system that allows riders to race the challenging climbs while enjoying social riding between segments. "It's the best of both worlds," explains Yates. "People have opportunities to go hard and compete, but also ride with their friends in between."This year's course features slight refinements, including access to Chimney Rock Road – a fast descent into a stunning hidden valley – and a brand new segment expected to challenge even experienced riders. The course winds through private vineyards and ranch lands, including exclusive access to Land Conservancy SLO's Santa Rita Ranch.Preserving Access Through PartnershipLand Conservancy SLO preserves generational ranches to maintain green space throughout San Luis Obispo County. The organization acquired Santa Rita Ranch only a few years ago and has been exploring limited public access opportunities."Part of our mission, from day one, has been to find a way to help ranching and endurance communities come together in a mutually productive way," said Yates. The Bovine Classic is the only event granted access to the property.Looking Ahead to Year FiveWhile focused on delivering an excellent 2025 experience, the Bovine team is already planning for next year. "We're deeply focused on making sure this is a great, safe, empowering event, but we're also looking ahead," said Yates. "We're exploring ways to make Bovine 5.0 a different, and more impactful experience for all."A Hospitality-First Approach"This isn't just a bike event or race," Yates emphasizes. "We know most of our riders travel great distances to be here, and we appreciate that. So we want to make sure they feel cared for and loved. We want them to feel that it's a place they can bring out the best in themselves."Live Podcast Broadcast from the festival.In a first for the event, the popular Service Course Report podcast will broadcast live from the post-race festival. Hosted by industry veterans Ed Philbrick, Kurt Stockton, and Derin Stockton, the podcast covers cycling culture, tech, and trends for a global audience."With Ed, Derin and myself growing up on the central coast and starting our lifelong connection to riding bicycles in this majestic area, the Bovine Classic is the obvious choice to launch our next phase," said Kurt Stockton, podcast founder. "Bringing the first Service Course Report LIVE broadcast to Atascadero and helping Bryan and his team Mooove the needle by spreading the Bo-Vibe is one of our main goals. Looking forward to seeing all the smiling faces come October."The Service Course Report crew will also join riders for Thursday and Friday shakeout rides before the main event.Media Partnership with Fausto MagazineThe event has also partnered with Fausto Magazine, the stunning cycling publication from the team behind the beloved Peloton Magazine."We partner with Bovine because we understand the Chianina (look it up) was Fausto's spirit animal," said Adam Reek, Fausto Magazine's co-founder.Event Highlights:- Three route options accommodating riders of all levels- Timed segments through exclusive private property and Land Conservancy SLO ranch land- Post-race festival featuring local beer, wine, food, live music, and podium awards- Live podcast broadcast by The Service Course Report from the festival grounds- Professional photo, video, and live social coverage by Topo Collective and Hey Buddy Social- Media partnership with Fausto MagazineThe newly released Rider Guide details all segment locations, aid station information, and event logistics. The complete roster of registered riders is also available on the website.The Bovine Classic is sponsored by Travel Paso, Visit Atascadero, and Cast Management, with additional support from local and national partners committed to creating an authentic wine country cycling experience.The Bovine Classic is a co-production with Bike Monkey , which also produces these other iconic cycling events: Levi's Gran Fondo, Stetina's Paydirt, and Rebecca's Private Idaho.For registration, event details, and the complete rider guide, visit www.thebovineclassic.com

