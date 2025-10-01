ALTIERI INSURANCE CONSULTANTS ADDS NEW VP TO LEADERSHIP TEAM

Altieri Welcomes Jordan Mulbarger

Altieri Insurance Consultants Welcomes Jordan Mulbarger in Effort to Grow National Presence and Relationships

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altieri Insurance Consultants is pleased to announce that Jordan Mulbarger has joined their public adjusting firm, becoming part of the leadership team as a new Vice President.Mr. Mulbarger will be based out of the company’s corporate headquarters in Tampa Florida and is expected to lead various adjusting teams to different regions of need throughout the United States and the Caribbean.After working for a competitor since 2014 as their National Director, Jordan brings to Altieri his stellar reputation for building excellent relationships where he successfully settled more than $275 million in commercial property claims across the country. This new addition makes Altieri an even more effective advocate as we continue to enhance the ability of our clients to recover fully after suffering significant property and financial loss caused by hurricanes, tornadoes, hail, and fire.Jordan will focus on continuing Altieri’s drive for corporate growth, with the intent to increase the firm’s national footprint in its insurance claim recovery efforts. His experience with a varied commercial client base is expected to merge very well with the plethora of complex clients already inside the Altieri sphere, which similarly includes multifamily properties, condominium associations, office buildings, universities, government entities, rental portfolios, houses of worship, shopping centers, industrial warehousing, medical facilities, and manufacturing plants.A Florida native, Jordan lives in South Tampa with his wife Megan, their two children, and their dog, Charlie. He is a graduate of Florida State University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.Altieri Insurance Consultants looks forward to its continued success and growth with the anticipated contribution of Jordan Mulbarger.ABOUT ALTIERI INSURANCE CONSULTANTSAltieri Insurance Consultants is the premier Public Adjusting firm in Florida and the Southeast United States. Since 1988, Altieri has been advocating for residential and commercial insurance policyholders, recovering more than $2,000,000,000 for our clients. Holding licenses in more than 30 states and possessing more than 300 years of combined adjusting experience, Altieri has handled thousands of hurricane, tornado, hail, wind, water, and fire claims nationwide, since its inception. Also recognized by their peers as industry leaders, Altieri team members have served on the boards of, and as Presidents of NAPIA (National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters), FAPIA (Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjusters), CAI-Southeast Florida (Community Association Institute), and several other leading organizations.In addition to Public Adjusting, Altieri also provides the following services:– Claim & estimate reviews– Detailed damage reports, estimates & contents inventories– Loss of Income, Extra Expense, and other Time Element evaluations– Policy reviews & coverage analysis– Appraisal services– Mediation & Litigation support– Roof & building envelope inspections– Pre-Loss coverage review– Hurricane Preparedness & Contingency Planning– FEMA consulting– Continuing Education Credits for Condo Association Managers (2 Hours)FL License: W808324This is a solicitation for business. If you had a claim for an insured property loss or damage and you are satisfied with the payment by your insurer, you may disregard this advertisement. — Raymond Archangelo Altieri III, License #E084331

The Policyholder's Adjuster: Altieri's Public Adjusters Represent You!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.