NuGerm Unveils NuKase 3.0 and NuKase XL to Meet Rising K–12 Phone Ban Demands

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NuGerm , an innovator in classroom technology management, is proud to announce the release of its two newest products: the NuKase 3.0 and the NuKase XL . These updated, student-friendly locking phone cases are designed to meet the needs of modern school environments as more states implement K–12 cellphone bans during instructional hours.“We’re proud to work with schools nationwide to reduce distractions and create focused learning environments with smart, durable tools like the NuKase.”— James Koch, NuGermThese new additions build upon the original NuKase, which was recently named a Top EdTech Product for 2025 by FETC and District Administration. With an improved locking mechanism, a semi-transparent design, and expanded capacity, the NuKase 3.0 and XL provide schools with a future-proof solution for managing student devices.Built for the New Wave of LegislationIn 2025 alone, more than a dozen states—including Florida, California, Texas, and New York—have passed or proposed laws requiring schools to limit or eliminate student cellphone access during the school day. Many of these laws include mandates around physical phone storage and tamper prevention.NuKase 3.0 is specifically engineered to meet these requirements. Its slim, crush-resistant design fits easily into backpacks, while its locking magnetic mechanism ensures secure, bell-to-bell protection against unauthorized phone access. The new semi-transparent design prevents students from checking their phones for notifications, while still allowing for staff verification that a phone is inside.Introducing NuKase XLRecognizing the shift toward students carrying more than just a phone, NuGerm also launched the NuKase XL: a larger format version that accommodates not only smartphones, but also wireless earbuds, smartwatches, or compact accessories. This makes it ideal for high school implementations where students tend to carry more tech.Both models integrate with NuGerm’s unlocking stations, which allow students to quickly retrieve their phones at the end of the day, allowing the process to seamlessly fit into any school day.Field-Tested and School-ReadyThe updated NuKase product line was developed with direct input from school administrators, IT leaders, and teachers. Durability, ease-of-use, and school integration were core design principles. Highlights include:- Tamper-Resistant Construction: Engineered to withstand daily backpack use and resist break-in attempts.- No Confiscation Required: Students carry their own locked cases—eliminating the need for office storage, envelopes, or confrontation.- Quick Unlocking Protocols: Cases open only at designated school-controlled stations.- Two Size Options: Choose between the sleek NuKase 3.0 or the roomier NuKase XL, depending on student needs.A Growing Movement for Distraction-Free LearningFrom statehouses to classrooms, momentum is growing for phone-free learning environments. But enforcing these policies can create legal, logistical, and relational challenges if done without the right tools.NuGerm’s NuKase system provides a balanced, legally compliant, and student-centered solution. Schools deploying NuKase report better classroom focus, fewer behavioral disruptions, and less conflict around device use.With demand rising ahead of fall implementation deadlines, districts are encouraged to act quickly. Schools interested in getting in touch can request a quote or video demonstration on the NuGerm website.About NuGermNuGerm is a Florida-based education innovation company focused on building tools that reduce classroom distractions and promote student engagement. Its flagship NuKase product line helps schools align with state mandates, improve behavior, and reclaim classroom attention.

