Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,032 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,535 in the last 365 days.

Vista Clara Launches Breakthrough Technology for Geotech

Harpoon from Vista Clara

Harpoon In-Situ Geotechnical & Hydrogeological Characterization from Vista Clara

Harpoon®, The World's First CPT + Magnetic Resonance Instrument for Geotechnical & Hydrogeological Subsurface Characterization

MUKILTEO, WA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vista Clara, the leader in Magnetic Resonance (MR) technology for subsurface characterization, brings to the market  Harpoon®, the world's first integration of magnetic resonance measurements into a cone penetrometer (CPT) test tool.

Harpoon® can be operated both offshore and on land to deliver real-time, continuous, high-resolution, in-situ data on both geotechnical and hydrogeological properties of the subsurface with minimal disturbance to the native formation.  

Key capabilities of the Harpoon® include:

• Magnetic resonance data: porosity, bound/mobile water, pore size distribution, sediment classification, hydraulic conductivity (K)
• CPTu measurements: tip resistance, sleeve friction, pore pressure, tilt angle
• Real-time results onsite: more accurate site characterization through instantaneous data with no delays or core samples
• Reduced risk and cost for infrastructure and offshore projects

“We created Harpoon to meet growing demand for fast, reliable in-situ geotechnical characterization,” said Dr. David Walsh, President of Vista Clara. “By delivering the most critical parameters onsite, Harpoon helps reduce risk and cost in major infrastructure and offshore projects.”

See details on Harpoon® here: https://vista-clara.com/harpoon/

For more information on the Harpoon, contact Simon Proctor at info@vista-clara.com.

About Vista Clara
Vista Clara creates and manufactures advanced Magnetic Resonance (MR) instruments for geophysical subsurface investigations worldwide. Our instruments support groundwater, environmental, mining, construction, and energy projects with unmatched hydrogeological insight.

Simon Proctor
Vista Clara
+1 425-493-8122
info@vista-clara.com

Vista Clara new Harpoon instrument

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vista Clara Launches Breakthrough Technology for Geotech

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more