Big Air USA Expands Market Footprint with Regional Developer Agreement

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Air USA, a leading operator of indoor trampoline and adventure parks in the United States, has announced the signing of a Regional Developer agreement to expand into northern and central Florida. Dustin Pelletier, an experienced and successful Big Air franchisee who has helped develop the state of South Carolina since 2018, will spearhead the development of multiple locations throughout the Florida markets.This strategic expansion represents a significant milestone for Big Air USA as the company continues its nationwide growth, bringing its comprehensive family entertainment experience to new communities across the Sunshine State. The Regional Developer agreement covers prime markets in northern and central Florida, with multiple locations planned to serve families seeking safe, high-energy indoor entertainment options."We're thrilled to see the Big Air brand of fun and excitement grow in Florida," said Kevin Odekirk, President and CEO at Big Air USA. "We’re a complete entertainment destination that brings families together through innovative attractions, memorable experiences, and genuine community connection. Florida families deserve something extraordinary, and that's exactly what Big Air delivers."Big Air USA's inclusive adventure parks feature an extensive array of attractions that go far beyond traditional trampoline facilities, including the industry-exclusive Battlebeam, interactive augmented reality games, progressive obstacle courses designed for all ages from toddlers to teens, and state-of-the-art sports courts with airmats designed for high-impact jumps. All parks also offer full-service party packages, group events for up to 300 guests, and the proprietary BIG EATS food service brand."Florida represents an incredible opportunity for Big Air USA," added Dustin Pelletier, Regional Developer for Big Air USA. "Having experienced firsthand the power of the Big Air business model and the strong community response to our parks, I'm excited to bring this proven concept to new Florida communities. The comprehensive support system that Big Air provides gives us confidence in our ability to successfully develop multiple locations throughout our territory."The expansion into Florida aligns with Big Air USA's strategic focus on retail-centric locations in populous areas, where the brand has demonstrated its ability to compete successfully and capture significant market share. Each location will implement the company's signature Big Care™ community engagement program, supporting local schools, charities, and organizations through donations, fundraisers, and community events."This Regional Developer agreement reflects our commitment to working with experienced, successful partners who understand our brand values and standards," said Kevin Odekirk, President and CEO at Big Air USA. "We're not just expanding our footprint – we're building lasting partnerships that will serve Florida families for decades to come."Big Air USA's proven franchise model offers comprehensive support including real estate site selection, leasing negotiations, custom park design, extensive on-site training, marketing automation, and ongoing marketing and operational support. With nearly three decades of experience in the amusement industry, Big Air has developed a profitable, scalable business model that generates revenue through general admission, memberships, birthday and group sales, and in-park concessions.###About Big Air USAJoin us at Big Air where you can literally bounce off the walls! Founded in 2012, Big Air boasts fun for all ages with obstacle courses, zip lines, trademarked attractions like Battlebeam, events like Toddler Time, an award-winning birthday party program, and nearly three-quarter million square feet across Arizona, California, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and Washington - and growing! Big Air’s franchise support team is second-to-none providing decades of expertise in real-estate development, operations, training and marketing. To learn more about the company and franchising opportunities, visit bigairusa.com and connect with us on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/bigairusa

