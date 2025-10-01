TOWER Capital Group and HekaBio K.K. to Expand Generational Health Access in Japan

Funding Generational Outcomes

TOWER Capital Group Announces a Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Generational Health in Japan and the Asia-Pacific Region

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TOWER Capital Group (“TOWER”), the category pioneer in Generational Health today announced a strategic collaboration with HekaBio K.K. (HekaBio), a leading commercial accelerator of biopharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan.The collaboration establishes a new access channel for breakthrough health innovations into Japan—the world’s third-largest healthcare economy—ensuring that generational health solutions reach populations where demographic needs are most acute.“As an organization, we define, develop and fund Generational Health. These are the measurable cascades that affect multiple generations. Beyond investing, we act to secure and accelerate global access and adoption for generational innovations,” said Vani Rao, President of TOWER. “Partnering with HekaBio offers a thoughtful and reliable pathway into Japan, a critical global market.” As the pioneers of Generational Health, TOWER is the first global entity dedicated to establishing measurable multi-generational solutions that scale.The partnership reflects TOWER’s approach to pairing capital strategies with market access. The published generational categories clarify the premium market segments. The collaboration expects to accelerate growth in these markets through organized research and clinical development, innovator milestone achievement, regional system adoption, and faster breakthroughs, in a region that has been historically complex. This collaboration bolsters TOWER's ability to combine investment with commercialization pathways that unlock measurable results.TOWER and HekaBio will execute a process to landscape critical and relevant lifescience, healthcare and technology solutions across the United States, evaluate their generational propensity and their fit to platform for commercialization. The joint efforts will elevate upcoming innovations, support readiness and allow for a concerted effort to increase through-put of scientific assets across markets. Additionally, with combined expertise, the collaboration will support incubation, evidence development, global partnership and revenue development. With nascent science, often lacking early infrastructure and commercial support, the program's execution has the opportunity to measurably increase approvals in Japan year after year.This partnership underscores a powerful convergence. Japan remains one of the most stable financial systems in the world, managing over $15 trillion in household financial assets and anchored by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF). Historically, GPIF has allocated less than one percent of assets toward innovation and venture capital, but recent reforms are beginning to change that trajectory. This shift creates a unique opening for U.S. health and biotech innovators.Japan’s growing appetite for exposure to next-generation healthcare aligns with TOWER’s model of pairing U.S. innovation with international adoption. By bridging capital formation in the U.S. with deployment and distribution in Japan, the collaboration with HekaBio positions TOWER at the nexus of two forces: domestic innovation leadership and global capital realignment.In particular for areas like rare diseases, brain health, and women’s health, the program intends to support regulatory processes, and approval pathways, which may not currently be well defined. It will also support data creation for unique populations and needs of the Japanese market, often essential for global company scale and value maximization.Rob Claar, CEO of HekaBio, commented: “At HekaBio, our mission is to accelerate the introduction of transformative health innovations to Japan and the Asia-Pacific region. This collaboration with TOWER Capital Group enables us to leverage our deep local expertise and networks to bring generational health solutions—spanning brain health, longevity, and women’s health—to populations where the need is greatest. By pairing TOWER’s global vision and investment platform with HekaBio’s commercialization capabilities, we are poised to deliver meaningful impact for patients, innovators, and healthcare systems. We look forward to advancing breakthrough research and clinical development together, and to shaping the future of health across generations.”Together the intent is to strengthen frontier science that is generational. The effort will create a replicable model for advancing generational health and signals not only a bridge for Japan but also a blueprint for global access to next-generation health solutions.About TOWER Capital GroupTOWER CAPITAL GROUP and its affiliates deploy expertise and capital to uncover economic value, investment, and innovation within Generational Health and bring it to stakeholders across the globe. Generational Health solutions, at the intersection of science and technology, are those with measurable biological cascades that alter human health beyond the fourth generation. This multi-trillion dollar category offers both short and long term premiums for global stakeholders. TOWER works as a platform across investment stages and de-risks growth with research and commercialization accelerators. Visit www.towercapital.org for more information on Generational Health, the company, and its mission.About HekaBioHekaBio is an asset-light, emerging commercial-stage biopharma and MedTech operating company that in-licenses early, de-risked assets to commercialize in Japan and the APAC region. Its portfolio emphasizes breakthrough innovations in oncology and neurodegenerative diseases.Each year, HekaBio reviews more than 200 assets and selects a few high-potential opportunities for onboarding. The company aligns development timelines between the United States and Japan, and leverages strategic partnerships to enhance regulatory, pricing, and commercial outcomes. Japan, the world’s third-largest healthcare market, serves as HekaBio’s launchpad for regional expansion. To learn more about HekaBio’s mission and portfolio, visit www.heka.bio

